Enjoy Creative Art Exhibits & Good Food Around Klang Valley This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are many interesting things to do such as drink-tasting and seeing amazing artworks by our artists. There’s also a little something for those looking for love or socialising with like-minded people.

Private anCnoc Session | 15 Nov | 3pm-4pm | The Good Stuff | RM128/pax

The Good Stuff at The Gasket Alley is holding a private tasting session where guests get to explore some exquisite anCnoc whiskey. Remember to register your spot at The Good Stuff’s official website here.

Let’s Wine About It Vol 3 | 15 Nov | 8pm-10pm | The Good Stuff | RM98

On Friday, The Good Stuff is holding its third wine-tasting session. For this round, guests will be tasting and getting to know more about five fabulous French wines. Remember to secure your spot at The Good Stuff’s official website here.

Beli Jiwa | 15-17 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The weekend is a good time for retail therapy for your soul. Other than browsing the goods, there’ll be local artists and bands to discover and more food and drinks to enjoy.

Sizzle & Spin | 16 Nov | Bartolo Bakehouse | 11am-2am | Free public event

From day to night, enjoy a specially curated vinyl journey ranging from MPB to deep house. Some fun activities include hand-poked tattoos and tarot readings. Guests can also treat themselves to bottomless sangria, picanha burgers and vegan hedgehog mushroom burgers by The Hungry Tapir.

Relationships Take Two to Tango: Battle or Better? | 16 Nov | The Ark Event Space | 8pm-10.30pm | RM50/pax

Come join a dialogue on love, dating, relationships, and marriage from the male and female perspectives at The Ark Event Space in Plaza Damas on 16 November. The two hosts, Yvonne Woi of Love Wins and Eric Siew of Choobub Creatives will be sharing some insights to help you with your love life. There’s a dress code for the event to make things interesting as there’ll be breakout sessions too. To register, send a DM to The Ark Event Space on Instagram or call the numbers above.

Observe The Moon | 16 Nov | 9pm-12am | Planetarium Negara | Free public event

Come view the moon through the telescope (and check if you’re a werewolf. We’re kidding!) at the Planetarium Negara this Saturday night. Telescopes will be provided and set up for you so you just need to turn up and pray for good weather and clear night skies.

Handmade Songket To Machine Made Songket | 17 Nov | 2.30pm-3.30pm | Semua House | RM10/pax

Discover the fascinating evolution of songket with Dr Norwani Md Nawawi as she explores the intricate history, cultural depth, and craftsmanship of handmade songket. She will also dive into how the songket was adapted to the modern world with machine-made techniques, balancing innovation and heritage. Slots are limited so don’t wait too long to register your spot.

Immersio 2024 | 22 Nov-22 Dec | 11am to 8pm | GMBB | Free public event

Immersio 2024 is an exhibit by new media art students and practitioners from Malaysia and Southeast Asia. This year, the theme is “Maya,” exploring the evolving intersection between cultural heritage and cutting-edge technology. Expect works that push the boundaries of art through projection mapping, interactive installations, AI, augmented reality, and more.

Aethera: Vasflow Solo Exhibithion | Until 29 Dec | 11am-8pm | GMBB | Free public event

Artist Vasflow is holding his first solo exhibition at GMBB until 29 December. It’s a brainwave interactive light installation that explores the connection between human consciousness and generative visuals. The exhibition uses EEG technology to capture brainwaves and trigger real-time visual transformations.

Sayembara Lukisan: Karya Agung | Until 31 Dec | 10am-10pm | National Art Gallery | Free public event

Sayembara Lukisan: Karya Agung Cetusan Bakat Mahasiswa is an art exhibition by students from public and private universities. All the artworks are inspired by great literary works such as novels or shorts stories to encourage the public to read or revisit these masterpieces to stimulate creativity and innovation. At the end of the exhibit, the artworks will be displayed at GMBB KL from 14 December 2024 to 31 January 2025.

KL Chinatown Festival | 29 Nov-1 Dec | Downtown KL | Free public event

KL Chinatown is holding its inaugural creative arts and community festival from 29 November to 1 December. The festival will be filled with music performances, creative arts, cultural activities, markets, and more. Follow KL Chinatown Festival page on Facebook for more info.

Just Stories | 1 Dec | Simply Sandwiches TTDI | 2pm-4.30pm | Ticketed event

Adulting: Sh*t Nobody Talks About is a space where everyone can get real with the part of growing up that nobody shares such as dealing with aging parents, the messy sides of relationships, or the quiet moments of self-doubt. This is where everyone is welcomed to listen or swap stories, laugh, and have a good time together while diving into the truth of “having it all together.” If you’re interested, remember to fill up the Google Form here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.