Motul Unveils New Product Alongside MotoGP Racers

Last weekend’s MotoGP (1-3 November) drew a crowd of over 183,000 fans to the Sepang International Circuit, where Motul Malaysia also launched its latest breakthrough product – the Motul 300V 4T Factory Line.

The event served as an ideal platform for the French company to connect with fans, showcase its new product, and deepen its commitment to performance and reliability in motorsports.

This year, Motul Malaysia went beyond the race track, curating an immersive booth that brought the full Motul experience to life.

Fans enjoyed exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with Redbull-sponsored GASGAS Tech3 team racers Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, as well as Moto3 racers Daniel Holgado and Jacob Roulstone, along with games, lucky draw prizes and product giveaways.

Central to the the experience was the launch of the Motul 300V 4T Factory Line, featuring advance ESTER Core® technology.

The industry-leading formula, originally developed through Motul’s motorsport R&D, is a high-end lubricant that not only increases power and performance but also offers enhanced reliability for motorcycle engines, tailored to the demanding conditions of both road and off-road racing.

The Motul 300V 4T Factory Line series is a significant innovation in motorcycle lubricants, with improvements including augmented power, improved reliability, enhanced protection, and comes in a more sustainable packaging.

The newly upgraded formulation is now available in markets across Asia, offering a variety of viscosities tailored to meet the needs of different motorcycles.

The available viscosities include:

300V FL Road-Racing: 0W-30, 5W-40, 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50

300V FL Off-Road: 5W-40, 10W-30, 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-60

Fans and enthusiasts can now experience the power of the new 300V 4T Factory Line by visiting Motul-authorised retailers.