More Players In The E-Hailing Landscape – We Downloaded ‘Em All To Look At The Fares

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Driving yourself is so yesterday. E-hailing services in the country is getting more vibrant at the moment with a few new players announcing their entry.

In a landscape that already has 31 players according to a list by the Agency of Public Transportation (APAD), three more have joined making it 34.

Yes, there are 34 e-hailing services that are licensed by the agency as of 9 October this year.

The big kahunas such as Grab, AirAsia Ride and inDrive are getting some competition now with other big names launching their e-hailing offerings.

Bolt

Image: Facebook | Bolt

All the way from Estonia, Europe’s leading mobility company, Bolt, launched its ride-hailing service in the Klang Valley.

Bolt is only offering ride-hailing services in Malaysia at the moment but on a larger scale, the company also provides scooter and e-bike sharing, food and grocery delivery, and car rental services in over 600 cities across 50 countries.

READ MORE: Bolt Is The Sparkling New Ride Hailing Service In Klang Valley

Get Bolt on your phone here. There’s a 50% discount on rides at the moment.

Lalamove

Image: Lalamove

Known as a delivery service, Lalamove recently announced they too are offering e-hailing rides.

They are only available in the Klang Valley at the moment.

The service is available 24/7 through their Lalamove app which can be downloaded here.

Kumride

Image: lowyat.net

What a unique name from the company that brought us Kumpool and Kummute.

The service being offered is slightly different than the other ride sharing apps as Kumride works in zones.

You might not be able to access your exact destination unless it coincides with their pickup/dropoff points in a particular zone.

If you don’t mind the walk, this would be the cheapest option among the other ride hailing services.

Get Kumpool on your phone here.

With so many ride hailing apps out there, we went ahead and downloaded some of the major ones to make a price comparison.

Yes, we’re that nice (so follow us and keep reading our stories).

Here’s what we found:

Price comparison between 2.30pm and 3pm on a working Wednesday:

Pickup: The Curve, Mutiara Damansara

Drop-off: Gasket Alley, Seksyen 17, Petaling Jaya

Grab: RM16.30

Bolt: RM9

InDrive (recommended price): RM13

AirAsia Ride: RM14

Lalamove: RM14

MyRide: RM13.32

Maxim: RM13

Gojo: RM11.50

MyCar: RM30

Kumride doesn’t accommodate exact pick-up and drop off, instead it gives the nearest points they have (Glo Damansara to Pacific Towers): RM4.80

Have fun e-hailing your way around the Klang Valley!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.