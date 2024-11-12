The Legacy Of Sheila Majid And M Nasir At Dewan Filharmonik Petronas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Datuk Sheila Majid took the stage following Datuk M. Nasir’s powerful set at the Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) Benefit Concert ‘Resonance For A Reason’ and delivered “Sinaran”, it wasn’t just a performance—it was a reimagining of what many consider Malaysia’s definitive pop anthem of the 1980s.

The song, released in 1986 as the first single from her album Emosi, and it is considered one of her signature songs, found new gravitas in the philharmonic setting.

“Gemilang,” which expresses themes of resilience and triumph, also resonated differently with orchestral swells, bridging her jazz-pop sensibilities with classical grandeur.

The concert, held at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in KLCC, had opened with an orchestral rendition of Sheila’s “Lagenda,” setting the tone for the evening’s fusion of pop and classical elements.

“Lagenda,” written in 1990, is a tribute to the legendary Malaysian artist Tan Sri P. Ramlee, reflecting his influence on her music and culture

Nasir’s Poetic Mastery on a Symphonic Scale

Nasir’s “Suatu Masa” and “Bonda” represented something entirely different—the philosophical depth of Malay poetic tradition rendered on a symphonic scale.

The singer-songwriter, composer, producer, actor, and director, often called ‘Sifu’ (master) for his mastery of Malay literary arts and music, brought his trademark mysticism to these performances.

Preceded by an orchestral rendition of his iconic “Ekspres Rakyat,” Nasir’s set reached its pinnacle with “Bonda,” a profound meditation on maternal love that draws from traditional Malay musical forms.

This piece, which captures nostalgia associated with the popular long-distance overnight Ekspres Rakyat train that runs from Johor to Kelantan, achieved new emotional heights with the orchestra’s interpretation.

A Powerful Statement of Cultural Fusion

The evening’s most culturally significant moment came through their different but complementary approaches to Malaysian identity.

Sheila, who pioneered jazz-pop fusion in Malay music and broke barriers as a female Muslim artist in the 1980s, represents Malaysia’s cosmopolitan aspirations.

Nasir, with his deep roots in Nusantara cultural traditions and poetry, embodies the philosophical soul of Malay artistry.

Their presence at DFP, Malaysia’s home of classical music, marked a powerful statement about cultural synthesis.

The inclusion of younger artists like Aina Abdul, Misha Omar and Amir Jahari alongside these legends added another layer of cultural significance, suggesting how their influence continues to shape new generations of Malaysian musicians.

#Ainations ♬ original sound – Ainations @ainationsfc Transisi seorang @ainaabdulofficial. Siapa sangka? Seorang Nurul Aina yang dahulu hanya menyanyi cover di dapur kini telah telah menjadi seorang Aina Abdul yang menyanyi di pentas besar seperti MPO. Sejarah berulang semula apabila Aina Abdul mendendangkan lagu “Hero” yang pernah dicover 13 tahun dahulu di pentas berprestij . “Mimpi Itu Indah Dan Percuma” 🎥: @Irinaz Lée #AinaAbdul

A Perfect Harmony: Aina’s Voice Meets Orchestral Grandeur

Aina’s powerful and emotive voice found a perfect backdrop in the MPO’s rich orchestrations.

Her performances of “Semalam,” her breakthrough hit, along with “Puas Sudah” and “Kamu,” took on new dimensions with the philharmonic arrangements.

These renditions highlighted the emotional depth of her compositions and showcased Aina’s impressive vocal prowess.

The orchestral setting brought fresh nuances to these familiar songs, allowing audiences to experience them in a new light.

In a stunning display of versatility, Aina also performed a medley of beloved international hits, including “At Last” by Etta James”, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, “Hero” by Mariah Carey, “When You Believe” by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston and “I Surrender” by Celine Dion.

This medley not only showcased Aina’s impressive vocal range and ability to tackle different styles, but also demonstrated her connection to the global pop music tradition.

Generations Unite in “Jentayu”

The concert reached a particularly poignant moment when Aina joined Sheila for a duet of the latter’s “Jentayu.”

The song, which adapts poetry by national laureate Datuk Usman Awang into music, describes themes of beauty, longing, and justice, reflecting deep emotions and societal struggles while showcasing Malaysian literature through song.

This cross-generational collaboration symbolized the passing of the torch from one of Malaysia’s most iconic voices to a rising star of the new era.

The blend of Sheila’s seasoned jazz-inflected tones with Aina’s contemporary vocal style created a magical moment that encapsulated the evening’s theme of musical legacy and evolution.

Kelantan’s Voice on the Philharmonic Stage

Kelantan-born Misha, known for her powerful vocals and emotional delivery, brought her chart-topping hits to the philharmonic stage.

Her performance of “Bunga-Bunga Cinta,” – featuring themes of love and longing – reimagined with orchestral arrangements, offered a fresh perspective on contemporary Malay pop.

She also captivated the audience with renditions of the poignant ballad “Sampai Bila” and “Cinta Adam dan Hawa,” – a more upbeat track that showcases Misha’s versatility – both reimagined with lush orchestral arrangements.

Misha’s presence bridged the gap between the older generation, represented by Sheila and Nasir and the younger artists on the bill.

From Talent Show to AJL Champion

Amir, who rose to fame in 2011 after participating in the ninth season of the talent show Akademi Fantasia and has recently won the Anugerah Juara Lagu 38 (AJL38), represented the new wave of singer-songwriters making their mark.

The Sarawakian’s performances of “Kenangan” and “Hasrat” with the MPO demonstrated how young artists find ways to blend modern pop sensibilities with classical elements, continuing the tradition of musical innovation in Malaysia.

Kenangan’, composed and written by Amir himself reflect themes of nostalgia and forgiveness, capturing the emotional journey of facing obstacles and memories.

Earlier this year, Amir dedicated “Hasrat” – the soundtrack for the film ‘Imaginur’ – to his late father, which adds a deeply personal and emotional layer to the song’s resonance.

Harmonizing for the Future: A Benefit Concert with Multigenerational Impact

Indeed, it’s crucial to emphasize that this star-studded evening was, at its core, a benefit concert for the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO).

This aspect adds a profound layer of significance to the event, intertwining cultural celebration with a forward-looking mission.

Under the masterful baton of conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the MPYO, sharing the stage with their senior counterparts and Malaysia’s pop icons, weren’t mere spectators but active participants in this musical tapestry.

Their presence alongside Sheila, Nasir and other established artists created a powerful visual and auditory metaphor for the continuity of Malaysian musical heritage.

As these young musicians performed, the audience witnessed not only the present but also the future of Malaysian music.

