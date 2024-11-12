“Less Scars, Less Pain” At Damansara Specialist Hospital 2

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Damansara Specialist Hospital 2’s (DSH2) “Less Scars, Less Pain” campaign aims to educate the public on how its primary focus on safe, precise and minimally-invasive surgery innovations promote wellbeing, rehabilitation and recovery that ultimately speed up healing and leave patients with less scarring and in minimal pain.

The campaign, which aligns with DSH2’s commitment to provide elevated healthcare runs until 31 December, 2024 and features two phases.

The first, “Zip-less: Beyond the Beat“, centres on minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS), which showcases the future of heart surgery for procedures such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), mitral valve replacement and aortic valve replacement.

Phase two, “Redefined Precision: Where Robotics Meet Expertise“, emphasises minimally invasive initiatives that incorporate advanced robotic technologies.

These technologies enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries with unmatched precision and dexterity, resulting in faster recovery times, reduced complications and improved surgical outcomes.

This keeps to DSH2’s future vision for MICS, which is to be the centre of excellence in heart and lung and excelling in aspects of clinical achievement, service satisfaction, technology advancement and education and research contribution. DSH2 Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sok Kheng

Tan also pointed out that DSH2’s use of technology has seen it move forward from being a care centre to a nationwide training hub for cardiothoracic surgeons to enhance their skills and knowledge in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgical – Coronary Artery Bypass Graft procedures.

Zip-less: Beyond the Beat – MICS a technological game-changer

MICS, aptly called zip-less cardiac surgery, reduces significant scarring, lowers medical complications and assists in faster recovery.

It is performed through a small incision of 3-7 cm between the ribs utilising an endoscopic technique.

This sets it apart from conventional open-heart surgery that requires a sternotomy – a large incision through the chest bone that fractures the bone and leaves a zip-like scar.

MICS is safe. From relatively simple, straightforward keyhole surgeries to advanced procedures, these advances see our surgeons continually ensuring that patients have the best treatment options, which paves the way to a better surgical experience in the future. Professor Dr Shahrul Amry

He added that in mature centres overseas, for instance Germany, minimally invasive techniques are the key methodology in conducting cardiac surgery.

Raising the bar for cardiac surgery and care

These medical advances place DSH2’s heart and lung services at the forefront of cardiac care, offering minimally invasive cardiac surgery that revolutionises patient experience and empowers them every step of the way.

The establishment of a support group dedicated to MICS patients further fosters a sense of community and support.

Championing clinical excellence not only correlates with the hospital’s “Care for Life” tagline but has also earned them the prestigious “Rising Star Hospital of the Year” award at the 2024 Global Health Asia-Pacific Awards, among others.

The accolade reflects the institution’s dedication to medical and technological advancements, ensuring superior patient care and reinforcing its position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

It also aligns with its commitment to transform the patient experience and outcomes in cardiac care through cutting-edge healthcare technologies, equipping medical professionals to make the best decisions and offer the highest level of service, and continuously educate the community on advancements in patient care and medicine.

