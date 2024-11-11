Malaysia Welcomes Ne-Yo Back For 2 Incredible Nights Of Back-To-Back Iconic R&B Hits!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After a buzzworthy wait, Grammy-winning R&B icon NE-YO made a roaring return, captivating an audience of 6,000 at Plenary Hall, KLCC on 9 and 10 November for NE-YO: Live In Malaysia 2024. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional concert date was added after the first night sold out within hours of ticket release.

Over the course of two electrifying nights, NE-YO mesmerised fans with his dynamic performances, seamless choreography, and velvety vocals. The audience was treated to a perfect mix of timeless R&B classics and modern hits, ensuring an unforgettable experience for both new fans and those who had grown up with NE-YO’s music.

The event was brought to life by two of Malaysia’s premier concert organisers, Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, in response to overwhelming demand from returning fans who attended last year’s concert and those who missed their chance to see NE-YO live.

As the final stop on his Asia leg, the certified hitmaker delivered show-stopping performances, playing back-to-back bops from his R&B essentials like “So Sick,” “Mad,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside iconic party anthems like “Give Me Everything” and “Time of Our Lives.” He also gave the crowd a taste of his latest era, serving up smooth grooves with his latest collaborative single, “2 The Moon.”

The energy in the hall was electric, with fans singing every word of his iconic songs as if they were transported back to the early 2000s—a true testament to the lasting legacy. The concert was an unforgettable experience from the moment it began, with a vibrant hype man getting the crowd energised and singing along before NE-YO took the stage with his signature charm.

The “One in a Million” singer shared his heartfelt sentiments towards Malaysia, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans who gave him the chance to perform for two nights.

NEYO M&G – KC, DSS, NE-YO & Rohit

In a joint statement, Mr. Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Group, and Mr. Kesavan Purusotman (KC), Managing Director of Happymoon, reflected on the success of the event: “After the success of last year’s show, we saw an overwhelming demand for more R&B legends to perform in Malaysia. Even a year later, fans were still reaching out, asking us to bring NE-YO back and to invite more international artists to our shores. The outpour of demand was clear when tickets for NE-YO: Live In Malaysia 2024 sold out within hours of release, prompting us to add an extra date to meet the high demand.”

They continued, “Our goal this time around was to give returning fans, as well as those who missed out last year, another chance to experience this iconic artist live. Looking ahead, we’re aiming to bring even more global acts to Malaysia, from Western talents to those hailing from our neighbouring nations. Our vision is to turn Malaysia into the ultimate destination for entertainment, and we want to contribute to the growth of our local music scene.”

The organisers ended with a promise: “Stay tuned as we have huge plans for the next year!”

The incredible 2-night concert was made possible with the contributions of the show’s partners; Fly FM and Hot FM (Official Radio Partners) & Imperial Lexis Kuala Lumpur (Hotel Partner).

