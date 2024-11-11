5 Things To Look Forward To At Sunway Pyramid’s Oasis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Pyramid proudly unveils OASIS, a reimagined retail space poised to be a jewel in the urban desert.

With new concepts and offerings, the space is set to introduce an elevated and seamless shopping experience for everyone.

From its refreshing aesthetics to new offerings, here are five things to see, do and experience at OASIS!

An OASIS for All

Step into OASIS, Sunway Pyramid’s newly transformed four-level retail haven, where

shopping becomes an experience of discovery.

Spanning 300,000 sqft, OASIS seamlessly connects the mall’s Orange Atrium (Sun) and Blue Atrium (Nile River), echoing the flowing forms of desert dunes, with gentle, wavy lines across ceilings, floors, and lighting.

Incorporating a palette of earthy tones — from sandy beige to crisp white — OASIS maintains Sunway Pyramid’s iconic visual continuity while introducing decorative elements, subtly woven into wall motifs and signage, as well as hieroglyphs subtly embedded into the walls.

OASIS also houses the larger-than-life Papyrus Flower Seating areas – which draw inspiration from the ancient papyrus plant – at LG1 and Ground Floor, inviting shoppers to pause, relax and take in the atmosphere as they take a short break from shopping.

Whether you’re an international traveller seeking to immerse in the heart of Malaysia’s retail scene or a local shopper finding your go-to favourites reimagined in new ways, OASIS invites you to explore even more and refreshing icons of Sunway Pyramid.

Check out the latest glimpse of the magnificent OASIS here and its overall look here.

Discover More, Experience Better

Shoppers can now indulge in a wider range of retail and dining experiences at OASIS, home to celebrated brands, from local favourites to international icons!

Meanwhile, MUJI in Sunway Pyramid has moved, expanding the store from 6,165 sqft to over 26,000 sqft, becoming the largest MUJI Store with Gelato & Coffee Counter in Malaysia.

You can now drop by to have coffee while your kids tuck into hearty gelatos as you chill and take pictures at its community space with plenty of natural sunlight. Need your MUJI clothing items altered? This MUJI store has it!

Another anticipated brand to look forward to is Caudalie, which marks the first Caudalie Spa in Southeast Asia, making it a must-visit destination.

Those seeking a sanctuary for relaxation and self-care can revel in the brand’s exclusive treatments that harness the natural benefits of grapes and vines, rejuvenating both body and mind.

Seeking Muslim-friendly dining options? OASIS offers Dandy, which serves a myriad of halal-certified foods ranging from modern Mediterranean dishes to pastries and desserts, perfect for those seeking diverse options.

For fans of authentic Taiwanese flavours, DIN by Din Tai Fung offers iconic Muslim-friendly dishes, allowing everyone to enjoy its renowned culinary experience.

For a lively café vibe, look no further than VCR, where you can certainly expect the same ambience, menu from VCR Ritchie and the core of VCR – its iconic coffees.

It’s the perfect spot to indulge in scrumptious delights and sip homebrew coffees as you enjoy a short breather from exploring the vast OASIS and immerse yourself in a Melbourne vibe!

Among the highly anticipated brands making their debut is H&M Home, known for its chic home décor and furnishings.

Catering to every home style, H&M Home is the ideal and full-fledged outlet for you to refresh your living space, whether you’re looking to create a cosy atmosphere or add a touch of elegance.

That’s just the tip of the pyramid! With over 100 local and international, including flagship stores and unique concepts and offerings at OASIS, this adds to over 1,000 outlets at Sunway Pyramid, promising a retail experience like no other.

Look forward to Urban Revivo, Sports Direct, Art Toy Café by MILOLO, OGA Tea & Dessert, Laneige, Tan Yu and Akemi Home, among many others that await your discovery.

A Taste of Europe at Jaya Grocer

Now located in LG2, the refreshed, European-themed space features a diverse selection to cater to everyone, including a seafood cutting station, a refurbished Cameron Highlands farm truck featuring fresh fruits and vegetables as well as a dedicated wine and cheese area for visitors to indulge in.

Shoppers can choose from a wide array of award-winning wines as part of Hank’s Five Star Award 2024 Wine List, endorsed by the Sommelier Association of Malaysia.

More than just a grocery store, Jaya Grocer’s new concept also offers customers seeking food on the go with delightful quick bites and takeaway meals at I’m Bagel, K Kitchen, Baker’s Son and Toyosuya.

Effortless Connectivity

As part of the mall’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience, OASIS is home to all-new escalators that streamline navigation from LG2 all the way to CP7, allowing shoppers to move effortlessly across multiple levels.

As you head to your favourite outlets or discover new dining spots across OASIS, these escalators ensure a convenient shopping journey, connecting you to the heart of OASIS with ease.

The Way to Smart Lavatories

Located at LG2, the lavatories in OASIS have been given a huge makeover, captivating shoppers with its one-of-a-kind aesthetics and functionality.

With soft ambient lighting, sleek and curved walls and polished concrete floors, the lavatory creates a welcoming atmosphere for visitors who step in.

Continuing the mall’s commitment to smart and innovative toilets, the toilet is also

equipped with the latest internet-of-toilet (IoT) system, including an ammonia tracker, traffic light occupancy, squat pans with rear and frontal bidet functions, a low-level exhaust in every urinal and cubicle to draw out odour and a backend system that detects and rectifies faulty components.

The lavatory is also fitted with an emergency button that alerts responsible teams for help.

It’s time to say hello to a lavatory that blends modern functionality and artistic flair, and goodbye to stench!

Opening Celebration Discounts and Lucky Draw

To celebrate the launch, from now to 31 December, Sunway Pyramid invites visitors to satisfy their shopping desires at OASIS and stand to win exciting prizes, including a grand prize of the latest GWM series, GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.

All visitors need to do is spend a minimum of RM200 in a single receipt and exciting prizes worth up to RM500,000 are up for grabs! (T&Cs apply)

With the opening of OASIS, Sunway Pyramid aims to offer a fresh experience designed to captivate and delight every shopper who steps foot into the dazzling gem in the urban desert.

For more information about Sunway Pyramid’s OASIS, visit www.sunwaypyramid.com or stay tuned to Sunway Pyramid’s social media pages for more updates.

