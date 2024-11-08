Lazada Launches AI Lazzie Just In Time For Its 11.11 Biggest Sale Of The Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year approaches, Lazada Malaysia is excited to introduce AI Lazzie – a new, integrated shopping assistant that transforms how shoppers navigate, discover, and shop on the platform.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the debut of AI Lazzie aligns with Lazada’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences with the best prices, meeting the needs of Southeast Asia’s digital-savvy shoppers. Alongside this technological innovation, Lazada has also released a whitepaper exploring AI adoption across Southeast Asia, revealing key insights into how AI is changing the online shopping experience for consumers.

Jointly developed with Kantar, the whitepaper “Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia” surveyed more than 6,000 shoppers across six Southeast Asian markets in which Lazada operates – including Malaysia – to comprehend the usage and adoption of AI on eCommerce platforms by analysing awareness, trust and preferences, shopping behaviours, as well as consumer pain points.

The study revealed that 88% of consumers make purchase decisions based on AI-generated content and recommendations, demonstrating a high level of trust in AI-driven insights. At least half of the respondents (52%) also cited convenient shopping as a top reason for embracing AI in their personal lives, underscoring the value they see in it for providing ease and efficiency in their shopping experiences. Notably, over one-third of the respondents have rated AI features such as chatbots (47%), visual product searches (40%), and translations (40%) as features that help address their shopping needs.

Of those who actively use AI features, 92% consumers appreciate the personalised

recommendations, while 90% value AI’s role in summarising product information, illustrating the demand for AI solutions in simplifying the shopping journey and streamlining decision-making. Half of the respondents (49%) have also expressed that AI improves discovery, customer service, and increases enjoyment during online shopping.

With 80% of respondents using AI features on eCommerce apps at least once a week, AI integration in eCommerce platforms is poised to deliver more holistic and exceptional shopping experiences.

Introducing AI Lazzie, your new Smart Shopping Companion

In response to the demand for advanced, personalised shopping experiences, Lazada has launched a suite of AI upgrades that aim to enhance four critical dimensions (4Ds) of the user experience: discovery, dependability, deals, and decision-making. This ensures that consumers can enjoy a high-quality shopping experience, relying on Lazada’s AI to efficiently find the best assortments, value, and services tailored to their needs.

The suite of AI upgrades includes AI Lazzie – an interactive, conversational personal shopper that provides 24/7 tailored assistance for a range of shopping needs. A first-of-its-kind eCommerce AI chatbot powered by OpenAI ChatGPT, AI Lazzie is accessible through the Message+ feature on the Lazada app and can offer users contextual responses, product recommendations, and access to exclusive deals, vouchers, and discounts. Whether it’s guiding users to the best deals or helping them select the perfect product, AI Lazzie transforms the shopping experience into a smooth, intuitive journey.

Lazada’s new AI features span a wide range of consumer and seller benefits including:

Smart Recommendations: Based on user interactions, purchase history, and personal preferences, AI Lazzie is able to curate a selection of personalised product suggestions, offering everything from budget-friendly essentials to high-end picks.



Try-on Models: Fashion enthusiasts can now select virtual models to visualise clothing fits and sizes generated from product images, with Lazada's AI even capable of recommending clothing sizes based on the AI model. For sellers, this feature can help reduce marketing and operation costs for sellers, improving sales efficiency.



Fashion enthusiasts can now select virtual models to visualise clothing fits and sizes generated from product images, with Lazada’s AI even capable of recommending clothing sizes based on the AI model. For sellers, this feature can help reduce marketing and operation costs for sellers, improving sales efficiency. AI-generated Summaries: Lazada’s AI can summarise customer feedback, providing quick overviews of product reviews, helping consumers make informed shopping decisions quickly. Additionally, it can even produce engaging and informational product listings to highlight key product features.

To celebrate the launch of AI Lazzie, consumers can now take a cheeky personality quiz called “What’s Your Spirit Animal”. Embarking on an intriguing journey through a series of playful questions, participants will eventually discover their unique shopper persona, personified as a spirit animal. From the suspicious llama to the hyperactive fennec fox, each spirit animal will reward participants with a limited exclusive code that they can type into Message+ to redeem a LazCash voucher for their 11.11 purchases.

Unlocking Exclusive Deals for Lazada’s Biggest Sale of the Year

With AI Lazzie as the ultimate shopping companion, consumers can enjoy unmatched savings across a wide array of categories during Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, running from 10 November (8pm) until 13 November. Highlights of this year’s sale include:

RM11 Crazy Deals: From 10 to 13 November, lucky shoppers will have the opportunity to participate in this special daily event where select products valued up to RM16,000 will be available for only RM11. Over RM100,000 worth of products, including the latest smartphones, luxury massage chairs, and state-of-the-art TVs, will be available from brands such as Dreame, Fitness Concept, GETHA, Gintell, HONOR, NeckPro, OGAWA, Samsung, SellinCost, TCL, Tineco, and Xiaomi.



Exclusive Products and Special Deals on Livestream: Fans of LABUBU collectibles can look forward to exclusive drops of Pop Mart's The Monsters blind boxes, featuring the brand-new "Have a Seat" collection launching on 8 November. These products, along with skincare from Kiehl's at a 50% discount on Sasa, will be available exclusively through livestream events starting 10 November.



Save up to RM1,111 on Your Shopping: From 7 to 13 November, shoppers can collect a campaign voucher offering RM1,111 off with a minimum spend of RM4,000. This voucher can be redeemed throughout the campaign period for massive savings, so start building your cart to maximise this discount.



Trendy Clothing from Taobao Fashion: A new channel for fashion enthusiasts, Taobao Fashion offers a diverse selection of stylish apparel and accessories at competitive prices. With a special "Buy 3 at 20% off" promotion, shoppers can build their dream wardrobe for less, benefiting from free shipping and free returns from China for added peace of mind.

Taobao Fashion offers a diverse selection of stylish apparel and accessories at

competitive prices. With a special “Buy 3 at 20% off” promotion, shoppers can build their dream wardrobe for less, benefiting from free shipping and free returns from China for added peace of mind.



A new channel for fashion enthusiasts, Taobao Fashion offers a diverse selection of stylish apparel and accessories at competitive prices. With a special “Buy 3 at 20% off” promotion, shoppers can build their dream wardrobe for less, benefiting from free shipping and free returns from China for added peace of mind. Lowest Price Guarantee: Spend less time comparing prices and shop confidently with Lazada’s Lowest Price Guarantee. If a shopper finds a lower price elsewhere, they can submit a claim to Lazada for a 120% refund on the difference in LazCash, ensuring they’re always getting the best deal.

With heavy discounts from platform and seller vouchers, platform-wide free shipping across all stores, LazFlash deals of up to 90% off and so much more, there is no better time to shop than now.

Whether it’s to find the perfect holiday gift, restock on your essentials and favourites, or snag the latest gadgets or must-haves on your wishlist, Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year combines AI-Powered convenience with unbeatable deals, making it the reason consumers should switch to the shopping event of the season.

For more information on the AI Lazzie or the 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, visit

www.lazada.com.my. Check out the hashtags #LazadaMY1111Sale, #LowyaltyEra, and LazadaMY on social media for the latest updates.

