Gifts Of Wonder: Explore Estee Lauder Companies’ Festive Gifting Wonderland At TRX

The festive season of giving is coming soon, and it’s a great time to pamper your loved ones and yourself.

The Estee Lauder Companies welcomes guests to discover the magic of gifting at its Gifts of Wonder pop-up at The Exchange TRX’s Central Concourse.

From 6 to 19 November, guests will experience exclusive offerings from iconic prestige beauty brands such as Estee Lauder, Tom Ford Beauty, Jo Malone London, Bobbi Brown, MAC, and La Mer.

The pop-up is easily recognisable thanks to its dazzling red and gold carnival-themed backdrop and décor.

What to see and do there?

Upon arrival, you can register using a QR code or link to receive a journey card, which unlocks access to exclusive activities.

With the journey card, you can enjoy various carefully curated activities, masterclasses, and exclusive services at different brand “spots.” At each booth, you can get beauty insider tips from the experts, familiarise yourself with the various products, and personalise your gift sets.

Some interesting activities include learning the art of blending your favourite scents at the Jo Malone booth and getting beauty tips from makeup experts at the MAC and Bobbi Brown booths, especially if you want to update your makeup look.

While exploring the booths, remember to get a stamp on your Journey Card. Additionally, there are lots of gift sets to help with your gifting plans.

After picking your favourite products, you can head to the luxury gift wrapping station for the calligraphy engraving service and personalise the gift tags with beautiful wax seals to make the gifts even more special and meaningful.

While browsing, you can enjoy complimentary treats like popcorn or cotton candy upon every purchase made or completed journey cards.

The treats don’t just stop there: Try your luck at the Gashapon machine or the Gifting Ferris Wheel for surprise beauty rewards after you collect four stamps on your Journey Card.

Your Journey Card also entitles you to exclusive services at each brand with a minimum spend limit so keep your card close to you. It’s truly a gift that keeps on giving!

Gifts of Wonder

Free public event

Date: 6 to 19 November 2024

Time: 10am-10pm

Venue: Central Concourse, The Exchange TRX

