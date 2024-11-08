Another Week Of Creative Workshops & Events To Enjoy In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are many opportunities to immerse yourself in different Malaysian cultures and hone your creative talents (it could be hidden!).

Teater Klasik India: Ayappa | 8-9 Nov | Auditorium DBP | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Ayappa is one of the many performances at the 2024 Traditional Arts Showcase. It tells the story of the Hindu god Ayappa from South India. Ayappa is believed to be the offspring of the gods Shiva and Mohini, who’s believed to the the avatar of the god Vishnu.

According to legends, Shiva and Mohini abandoned Ayappa while he was an infant at the Pampa river. Fortunately, Ayappa was taken in by King Rajashekharan from Pandalam who did not have children of his own. To reserve your tickets, please call the numbers in the Instagram post caption.

Gifts of Wonder | Until 19 Nov | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Estee Lauder Companies welcome guests to discover the magic of gifting at The Exchange TRX.

READ MORE: Gifts Of Wonder: Explore Estee Lauder Companies’ Festive Gifting Wonderland At TRX

The special pop-up features exclusive offerings from iconic prestige beauty brands such as Estee Lauder, Tom Ford Beauty, Jo Malone London, Bobbi Brown, MAC, and La Mer. Here, guests can shop for beauty gifts and have it all gift-wrapped too!

Never Date A Comedian | 9 Nov | Hotel Indigo KL | 9pm | Ticketed event

Love to watch dating shows? This Saturday, Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam, will be the host of an interactive game show where a cast of comics will compete for a “date” with a lucky audience member. The “candidates” include Shamaine Othman, Piravina, and Jeremy Teo. It’ll be a night of fun dating games, unpredictable improv, and lots of laughter. Come join the fun by purchasing your tickets from Ticket2U here.

World Psoriasis Day 2024 | 9 Nov | KL Gateway Mall | 3pm-4.30pm | Free public event

Psoriasis Association Malaysia is holding an event to spread awareness about psoriasis and welcome patients for a day of fun and community building. The event features a range of children and family game stations.

There’ll also be talks to understand psoriasis better, a skin consultation session with dermatologists, and lucky draws. The event is free and open to the public and suitable for families.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting, non-contagious autoimmune skin disease, resulting in symptoms such as abnormal skin patches which can be red, pink, or purple in colour. People with psoriasis often feel their skin is dry, itchy, or scaly on areas such as the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp.

Christmas Fair | 9 Nov-31 Dec | GMBB | 10.30am-8pm | Free public event

The Museum of Picture Book Art is holding a Christmas Fair until the end of the year to help you fulfil your holiday shopping. Here, you can get fun and interesting books, artworks, and crafts as gifts and more.

Kreatif KL Festival | Until 30 Nov | Around KL | Free public event

The Kreatif KL Festival is unique because it’s not only held in one spot but all over Downtown KL. This means guests get to pick and plan which cultural and creative activities or events they want to check out for this whole month. FYI, some events in this listicle are a part of the programme. For the full schedule, head over to Kreatif KL’s official website here.

Limar & Songket | Until 15 Dec | Semua House | 2.30pm onwards | Free public event

Limar & Songket features a variety of lectures, workshops, and classes with the aim of familiarising guests with the art and history of the Malay culture. Guests get to join workshops such as Sarong Tying, Zapin & Joget classes, and making baju kurung.

There are also interesting lectures on the influence of internatonal fashion trends on Malay dress, the similarities and differences between the Terengganu and Kelantan songket, and more. Do check Semua House’s Instagram page for the itinerary and updates. Some sessions are ticketed but most are free for the public.

Digital Art Workshop | 10, 16, 17 Nov | GMBB | 11.30am-1.30pm, 2.15pm-4.15pm | RM120/pax

Softlight Studio (Sama Sama Studios) is holding a digital drawing workshop using Procreate. If you’ve been struggling to follow online tutorials, this workshop could be greatly helpful. Participants will be guided on the tips and tricks to get a headstart on their digital art journey. Participants also get to take home their creations as badges and stickers! iPads will be provided but you’re also free to bring your own. The learning experience is open to ages 8 and up. The workshop is 4 pax per session so don’t forget to register your space by sending the studio a DM.

Hidden Market | 29 Nov- 1 Dec | Stadium Merdeka | 11am-7pm | Free public event

Visit the Hidden Market to get your Christmas or year-end shopping done. Discover and support local brands, play some fun games, join the interesting workshops, and more. As for entertainment, there’ll be a flashmob and live performances. You can also mingle and meet new people at the Community Meetup and Sharing Session.

Music Production Course | 11-15 Nov, 18-22 Nov | D.A.W: Ableton online | Free!

Creative Agency Asia (CAA) is holding a free 10-day online course to foster and cultivate budding music producers locally.

Participants get to meet with industry experts and heads, teachers, producers, and mentors to help them embark on this creative and musical journey. These include creators such as Zee Avi, Noh Salleh, Lunadira, Shelhiel, Sya, Sabbala, and Roshan Jamrock.

The free course is only eligible for Malaysians and a 100% attendance is required. To register, fill out the Google Form here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.