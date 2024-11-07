Vitagen And UKM Forge Strategic Partnership

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vitagen, Malaysia’s leading cultured milk brand proudly announces a ground-breaking partnership with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This strategic alliance sees the appointment of Professor Dr Norfilza Mohd Mokhtar, a trailblazer in gastroenterology and genome medicine research, as Vitagen’s official Medical Advisor.

This collaboration not only strengthens the bond between Vitagen and UKM but also sets a new benchmark in the realm of gut health research and public health advocacy in Malaysia.

The partnership builds upon a robust foundation of research conducted at UKM, co-led by Norfilza and Professor Dr Raja Affendi Raja Ali.

Their pioneering studies, published in esteemed journals such as Gut Journal and Acta Gastro-Enterologica Belgica, have demonstrated that lactobacillus-containing cultured milk drinks can significantly enhance gut health, boost immunity, and alleviate symptoms of depression in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Most recently, research featured in Scientific Reports by Springer Nature has further highlighted the potential of probiotics in improving mental health and relieving stress among IBS sufferers.

Norfilza’s recent recognition as Tokoh Penyelidik Year 2024 underscores her exceptional contributions to medical research.

Her expertise and groundbreaking work at UKM’s Faculty of Medicine will now play a pivotal role in advancing Vitagen’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge scientific insights into their products and health initiatives, aiming to elevate digestive health and overall wellness for their consumers.

I am thrilled to join hands with Vitagen, a brand synonymous with quality and innovation. My appointment as VITAGEN’s Medical Advisor is an exciting opportunity to bridge cutting-edge research with practical health solutions. This partnership offers a unique platform to translate our cutting-edge research into practical solutions that will benefit millions. I am eager to collaborate closely with the team to translate our research into meaningful benefits for consumers. Professor Dr Norfilza Mohd Mokhtar

The MOU marks a strategic expansion of Vitagen’s collaboration with UKM, focusing on joint research, public health campaigns, and expert consultations.

This partnership will drive innovative research on probiotics and gut health, support public awareness initiatives, and engage in community outreach to promote better digestive health.

Prof Dr Norfilza’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to scientific excellence and innovation. Her unparalleled expertise will be instrumental in refining our product offerings and reinforcing our leadership in the market. We are eager to explore the innovative possibilities this partnership will unlock. Poh Eng Lip, General Manager of Vitagen

Through this partnership, Vitagen reaffirms its commitment to leading the way in gut health innovation.

Leveraging Norfilza’s expertise, Vitagen aims to not only maintain but strengthen its market leadership by offering products that are both trusted and backed by robust scientific evidence, ensuring their effectiveness.

This partnership with Prof Dr Norfilza and UKM is a pivotal moment for VITAGEN. It allows us to deepen our engagement with consumers by integrating cutting-edge research into our products. By leveraging these scientific insights, we’re not only enhancing our market presence but also driving forward our mission to offer innovative solutions that resonate with and benefit our customers. Yap Jay Queen, Head of Marketing for Cotra Enterprises

Vitagen remains committed to its dedication to promote healthy gut health and as part of this mission, the company will continue to educate people and empower individuals to care for their gut.

Visit www.vitagen.com.my to discover more about Vitagen and embark on your journey to a healthier gut today.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.