Serba Wangi Launches Sejati Campaign And New Red Rice Mix Thai Hom Mali

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd proudly announces the launch of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign, Sejati, alongside the introduction of a new product under the Songhe brand, Red Rice Mix Thai Hom Mali.

This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to community support and the celebration of high-quality food offerings.

Present at the launch was CEO Yayasan Kebajikan Negara Nordina Haron.

The Sejati campaign, brought forth by the Jati Foundation, dedicates itself to supporting special needs communities by providing essential resources and job opportunities.

The company will donate a year’s supply of rice to 30 special needs homes, along with a monetary contribution of RM300,000.

This initiative reflects Serba Wangi’s dedication to uplifting those in need and fostering inclusivity.

To expand its reach of this campaign, Serba Wangi has set up a Google Form platform where individuals or organisations in need can apply for assistance.

The company carefully reviews each application to ensure that those who truly need help receive it. They believe that no one should be left behind and are committed to uplifting and supporting one another.

In conjunction with this launch, Serba Wangi celebrates its loyal customers with a prize-giving ceremony for the Beras Habis? Jati Supply campaign, where ten winners receive a lifetime supply of rice as a gesture of appreciation.

On the product front, Serba Wangi introduces the new Red Rice Mix Thai Hom Mali, which combines the nutty flavour of red rice with the fragrant Thai Hom Mali jasmine rice.

This delicious and nutritious option is perfect for health-conscious consumers.

At Serba Wangi, there is a strong belief that good food brings people together, and the company is committed to delivering quality in every grain.

Together, the Sejati campaign and the launch of the New Red Rice Mix Thai Hom Mali embody Serba Wangi’s vision of creating positive change and enhancing dining experiences.

Everyone is encouraged to join this journey of compassion and flavour.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.