Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Presents 6 Exquisite Vehicles At The Exclusive Luxury Showcase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia proudly unveils six exclusive additions to its top-end vehicle showcase, underscoring the brand’s unwavering commitment to redefining luxury and innovation. Each model embodies a seamless blend of striking design and cutting-edge engineering, setting new benchmarks in automotive excellence and capturing the essence of modern sophistication that is unmistakably Mercedes-Benz.

Nadia Trimmel, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said, “Luxury Like No Other brings our top-end vehicles into the spotlight, where unmatched quality, exhilarating performance, and forward-thinking innovation converge. Today, we reveal a collection that not only reaffirms our dominance in the luxury segment but also highlights why Mercedes-Benz is the definitive choice for the world’s most discerning drivers. Each model—whether it’s the commanding Mercedes-AMG G-Class or the refined GLC Coupé—embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation, precision, and superior craftsmanship, creating those unforgettable ‘Mercedes moments’ our customers cherish. As we look ahead, we remain committed to crafting vehicles that define the future of automotive excellence.”

Highlights at the Mercedes-Benz Luxury Showcase

1. Mercedes-AMG G 63

Font view of the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by the tried-and-tested AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. It delivers 430 kW (585 hp) and provides a maximum torque of 850 Nm. A new feature is the combination with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator (ISG). This electrification provides an additional 15 kW (20 hp) of boost and 200 Nm of torque for a short time.

From a standstill, the AMG G 63 takes just 4.4 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h. This dynamic propulsion continues to a top speed of 220 km/h. The AMG Performance Package enables a top speed of 240 km/h. The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active, hydraulic roll stabilisation and adaptive adjustable damping makes a significant contribution to this.

Rear view of the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Mercedes-AMG G 63 interior

Inside and out, unmistakable design elements give the all-new AMG G 63 its unique appearance. Its front end is characterised by the AMG-specific radiator shell and large air inlet grilles in the front bumper. The AMG Night Package boasts sporty, expressive design elements in black or dark chrome. Red-painted AMG brake callipers, perforated brake discs, and 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels round off the exterior design.

The SUPERIOR Line Interior transforms the inside of the vehicle into a luxurious lounge. Among other things, it includes sliding sunroof, instrument panel in nappa leather, elements in diamond design and active multi-contour seats including the ENERGIZING Package Plus with massage function and seat climate control. The cabin is further enhanced with an AMG carbon-fibre trim and nappa leather upholstery.

2. Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ interior Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ comes with an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that is assembled purely by hand at the company’s site in Affalterbach according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle. The engine develops 430 kW (585 hp) and provides a maximum torque of 800 Nm over a wide rev range from 2500 to 4500 rpm.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 3.6 seconds, the top speed is 315 km/h. The new AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ has an AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active anti-roll stabilization, AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, and rear-axle steering.

On the exterior, the new AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ is equipped with 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels paired with yellow-painted AMG brake callipers, AMG Night Package II, AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and DIGITAL LIGHT with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. The interior of the new AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ transforms the tradition of the first 300 SL Roadster into the modern era.

The vehicle comes with AMG Performance seats upholstered in nappa leather, MANUFAKTUR roof liner in black MICROCUT microfibre, AMG carbon-fibre trim, and an AMG Performance steering wheel in carbon fibre design / MICROCUT microfibre. Additionally, Burmester® surround sound system, MBUX Interior Assistant, and Driving Assistance Package are also included.

3. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ interior

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé stand for pure AMG Driving Performance – whatever the terrain. The proven AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with an output of 450 kW (612 hp) ensures powerful propulsion. Fine-tuning of the software for the configuration of the ESP®, the electronically controlled rear axle limited-slip differential, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the suspension control system delivers a dynamic and superior driving experience.

Thanks to the powerful engine, the new AMG GLE goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. With the included AMG Driver’s Package, the top speed is increased to 280 km/h. The engine is electrified by means of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and a 48-volt electrical system. The new AMG GLE has a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé interior Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé

Mercedes-AMG is upgrading its successful GLE and GLE Coupé models. From the front, they can be recognised by the newly designed MULTIBEAM LED headlights lights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. The new AMG GLE also comes with AMG Night Package and a panoramic sliding sunroof. In the interior of the new AMG GLE, the multicontour front seats are climatised for ideal seating comfort.

The new AMG GLE is upholstered in AMG Exclusive Nappa leather black paired with AMG carbon-fibre trim. The AMG Performance steering wheel has a striking carbon-fibre design combined with MICROCUT microfibre providing a good grip – a visual and tactile highlight.

Further features present in the new AMG GLE include THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, ambient lighting with animated projection of the AMG logo, EASY-PACK tailgate, temperature-controlled cup holder, KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, and HANDS-FREE ACCESS, and Burmester® surround sound system.

4. Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé

Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupé interior Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupé

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4MATIC Coupé is now available as a plug-in hybrid with over 100 km (WLTP) in all-electric range, meeting practical needs. The full electric power is available up to 140 km/h. The defining feature of the new GLC Coupé is its sporty silhouette. Its AMG Line exterior paired with 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels further emphasises the sporty look.

Other features of the confident appearance include panoramic sliding sunroof, aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs, and polished aluminium roof rails. The DIGITAL LIGHT feature complemented by Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus provides drivers with high visibility in various driving conditions.

The new GLC Coupé is equipped with an AMG Line interior translating the sportiness from the exterior to the interior. The ARTICO man-made leather upholstered seat design plays with layers and contoured surfaces. The trim on the instrument panel and beltlines in ARTICO man-made leather in nappa look underlines the high-quality look and feel of the interior paired with the metal structure trim element.

The GLC Coupé is also equipped with a multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather and Burmester® 3D surround sound system. With the included Driving Assistance Plus package, drivers can enjoy Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé interiors

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is a combination of dynamic elegance and characteristic AMG features. The heart of the new AMG GLC Coupé is the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which combines innovative technologies and high performance with exemplary efficiency.

True to AMG tradition, this engine is both developed and meticulously crafted in Affalterbach, adhering to the ‘One Man, One Engine’ principle. This marks the second locally-assembled Mercedes-AMG vehicle featuring our signature hand-built engine, following the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC.

The AMG GLC Coupé has 310 kW (421 hp) power at 6,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Depending on the situation, the system also briefly provides an additional boost of 10 kW (14 hp) from the belt-driven starter generator (RSG). The AMG GLC Coupé accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The sporty silhouette with a flowing transition to the rear is the main feature of the new AMG GLC Coupé. The headlights connect to the top of the AMG-specific radiator trim and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle. The confident appearance is also accentuated by the wide track and flush-fitting 21-inch AMG Y-spoke light-alloy wheels and brake callipers painted in silver. The AMG GLC Coupé is equipped with the cutting-edge DIGITAL LIGHT and AMG Night Package.

AMG sport seats in ARTICO man-made leather / MICROCUT AMG microfiber upholstery with unique graphics and covers provide a sporty touch to the interior. The AMG GLC Coupé also features an AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather, AMG carbon-fibre trim element, a centre console in metal-structure finish, and MANUFAKTUR seat belts in red.

For an added level of comfort, the AMG GLC Coupé comes with Burmester® 3D surround sound system, MBUX augmented reality for navigation, KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, Driving Assistance Package Plus, and ambient lighting.

About the Mercedes-Benz Luxury Showcase

Immerse yourself in unparalleled opulence from 5th to 10th November 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz dream cars showcase. Hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Mutiara Damansara, this showcase offers a truly unique and exclusive Mercedes-Benz experience, complete with test drive opportunities. Discover the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship, radiating exceptional quality and sophistication, and treat yourself to the ultimate driving experience.

To register your interest, visit https://mb4.me/LuxuryLikeNoOther

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

