Did You Know Malaysian Passport Holders Can Travel Visa-Free To These Countries?
The Malaysian passport is the world’s 10th most powerful passport which allows its holders to travel to most countries visa-free or get visa on arrival.
A conversation between a Nigerian and an Algerian travelling on the same flight sparked a separate conversation showing the power of a Malaysian passport.
According to the Passport Index, the Malaysian passport is considered the world’s 10th most powerful passport. It’s a step ahead of Cyprus and Iceland and a place behind Monaco.
While the rankings differ based on different indexes or surveys, the ranking for Malaysian passports usually ranges between 10th to 13th place so it’s not too bad.
So, what does having a powerful passport mean for Malaysian passport holders?
This means anyone holding a Malaysian passport can travel visa-free to 182 out of 227 countries.
Here are some countries where Malaysian passport holders can travel visa-free that you might not realise:
- Algeria
- Bahamas
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Virgin Islands
- China
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Iceland
- Laos
- Macao
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Vatican City
Malaysian passport holders do not need a visa to travel to Singapore but they are required to fill the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC).
What’s the extent of the power of Malaysian passports?
Travellers with Malaysian passports are also allowed to travel and obtain a visa on arrival in 36 countries.
Some of these countries include:
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Egypt
- Jordan
- Maldives
- Madagascar
- Nepal
- Palau
- Qatar
- Tuvalu
- Saudi Arabia
- Sri Lanka
In some cases, Malaysian passport holders are only required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). An eTA is not a visa but a pre-screening process to check the background and travel history of travellers.
So far, Malaysians are required to apply for an eTA in these seven countries:
- Australia
- Kenya
- New Zealand
- Norfolk Island
- Pakistan
- Seychelles
- South Korea
Any Malaysians who have travelled abroad know that visa applications can take time. Fortunately, some places have welcomed the electronic visa (eVisa) and travellers can apply for it online before travelling.
Malaysian passport holders need to apply for the eVisa in 21 countries such as Armenia, Bhutan, Colombia, India, Ivory Coast, Myanmar, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Russia, and Togo.
However, power has limits so Malaysian passport holders still require a visa in 26 countries such as Canada and the US Virgin Islands.
If Malaysian travellers intend to go to countries that are in the news lately such as the United States of America, Congo, Israel, North Korea, Palestinian Territories (well, iykyk.), Puerto Rico, and Ukraine, please remember to apply for a visa before your travels.
For the full list of visa-free countries for Malaysian travellers, check the list by Guide here. As always, check the visa rules of the destination country in case it ever changes before making your travel plans.
The privilege Malaysian passport holders enjoy should be appreciated and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Hence, it’s important to conduct ourselves well while visiting other countries because we represent our country and values whether we like it or not.
