Did You Know Malaysian Passport Holders Can Travel Visa-Free To These Countries?

A conversation between a Nigerian and an Algerian travelling on the same flight sparked a separate conversation showing the power of a Malaysian passport.

According to the Passport Index, the Malaysian passport is considered the world’s 10th most powerful passport. It’s a step ahead of Cyprus and Iceland and a place behind Monaco.

While the rankings differ based on different indexes or surveys, the ranking for Malaysian passports usually ranges between 10th to 13th place so it’s not too bad.

Malaysia has a special relationship w Algeria? Tiberr sangat ni https://t.co/XSLhg4B88n — Suraya: bestselling Bergaji & Pokai book (@surayaror) November 4, 2024

So, what does having a powerful passport mean for Malaysian passport holders?

This means anyone holding a Malaysian passport can travel visa-free to 182 out of 227 countries.

From left to right, the coloured boxes indicate the number of visa-free countries for Malaysian passport holders, followed by the number of Visa on Arrival and Visa Required countries respectively. Screenshot from Passport Index.

Here are some countries where Malaysian passport holders can travel visa-free that you might not realise:

Algeria

Bahamas

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

China

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Iceland

Laos

Macao

Mexico

Morocco

Vatican City

Malaysian passport holders do not need a visa to travel to Singapore but they are required to fill the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC).

What’s the extent of the power of Malaysian passports?

Travellers with Malaysian passports are also allowed to travel and obtain a visa on arrival in 36 countries.

Some of these countries include:

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Egypt

Jordan

Maldives

Madagascar

Nepal

Palau

Qatar

Tuvalu

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

A small, red travel booklet aka the Malaysian passport has its privileges. Image: TRP File

In some cases, Malaysian passport holders are only required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). An eTA is not a visa but a pre-screening process to check the background and travel history of travellers.

So far, Malaysians are required to apply for an eTA in these seven countries:

Australia

Kenya

New Zealand

Norfolk Island

Pakistan

Seychelles

South Korea

Any Malaysians who have travelled abroad know that visa applications can take time. Fortunately, some places have welcomed the electronic visa (eVisa) and travellers can apply for it online before travelling.

Malaysian passport holders need to apply for the eVisa in 21 countries such as Armenia, Bhutan, Colombia, India, Ivory Coast, Myanmar, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Russia, and Togo.

If you plan to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, remember to apply for an eTA. Image: AirBnB

However, power has limits so Malaysian passport holders still require a visa in 26 countries such as Canada and the US Virgin Islands.

If Malaysian travellers intend to go to countries that are in the news lately such as the United States of America, Congo, Israel, North Korea, Palestinian Territories (well, iykyk.), Puerto Rico, and Ukraine, please remember to apply for a visa before your travels.

For the full list of visa-free countries for Malaysian travellers, check the list by Guide here. As always, check the visa rules of the destination country in case it ever changes before making your travel plans.

The privilege Malaysian passport holders enjoy should be appreciated and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Hence, it’s important to conduct ourselves well while visiting other countries because we represent our country and values whether we like it or not.

