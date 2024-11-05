TikTok Shop Supports Local MSMEs & Digital Economy With RM11 Mil In Vouchers For 11.11 Mega Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leading content-driven e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, today unveiled that it will inject RM11 million worth of vouchers during the upcoming 11.11 Mega Sale from 7 to 11 November 2024.

Local MSMEs and the Malaysian digital economy are expected to benefit from its biggest online sale of the year, as TikTok Shop aims to support sellers’ growth by introducing a slew of special deals. This includes giving away car as livestream-exclusive prizes and offering TikTok Shop’s first 11.11 platform-wide Free Shipping vouchers that are stackable with other discount vouchers*.

“TikTok Shop’s RM11 million voucher injection this 11.11 Mega Sale underscores our

unwavering commitment to empowering local MSMEs, which account for more than 90% of all sellers on our platform. By providing our customers with exclusive deals and engaging entertainment, we enable businesses to be discovered and grow. Our stackable and platform- wide Free Shipping vouchers are designed to help Malaysian consumers maximise their savings, whereas our 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown will unleash the unique potential of social commerce in supporting the digital economy,” said Nur Aisya Rosly, Marketing Communication Lead, TikTok Shop Malaysia.

TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown

Malaysians will experience the peak of Shoppertainment during TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Sale, which culminates in a 4-hour livestream show at @tiktokshop_my on the TikTok app starting from 7PM to 11PM on 10 November 2024.

Viewers can engage with their favourite affiliate creators, including @khairulaming, @yang, @neelofa, @sallywhoo, @dearcarynn, @tulippetals, and more, during the 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown to complete missions and unlock exciting rewards. Among the top livestream-exclusive giveaways that can be won include a Myvi, Honda Wave, Honda ADV 160, VIVO V40 phones, GB Gold coins, and more*.

Smart shoppers should stay tuned throughout the entire show as TikTok Shop will be periodically releasing up to 90% off LIVE vouchers, as well as ‘Buy 1, Get 1 Free Gift’ deals from Vivo, Goodnite, Laneige, Ogawa, Lancome, Offspring, and more, which will only be available during the livestream*. Viewers will also enjoy a star-studded line-up of local artist performances, such as Ziana Zain, Aina Abdul, Ismail Izzani, and Aisha Retno, to name a few.

JomLokal Hour on 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown

As part of TikTok Shop’s commitment to support homegrown entrepreneurs, it has dedicated a special segment, called #JomLokal Hour, during the 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown to shine the spotlight on local MSMEs.

Dapur Pak Amir, Shiffa Curry Powder, and Empat Beranak are amongst the top Malaysian brands that will receive nationwide exposure to be discovered and further build a loyal community online.

Shoppers will not want to miss out on the amazing opportunity to support these local businesses while taking advantage of all the livestream- exclusive discount vouchers and offers.

First 11.11 Stackable and Platform-Wide Free Shipping Vouchers on TikTok Shop

Malaysians can now further maximise their savings and stretch their ringgit like never before on TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Sale. This year, shoppers would not need to go through the hassle of choosing the right voucher to redeem during 11.11 as the Free Shipping vouchers will be stackable on top of other Platform Discount vouchers and Seller Discount vouchers on TikTok Shop.

The Free Shipping vouchers can also be redeemed on all purchases from any seller across the platform. Customers need only tap on the Free Shipping icon on TikTok Shop to collect an abundance of Free Shipping vouchers that are released every day across the 11.11 sale.

Through this innovative offering, shoppers can multiply their savings by up to three-fold via vouchers, especially when checking out Hot Prices on 11.11, which offers up to 80% off on highly sought-after products from renowned brands, including Sony, Farm Fresh, Skintific, GB Gold, and others.

Furthermore, those who spend at least RM30 in a single checkout on TikTok Shop via Maybank2u Online Banking or MAE card, will enjoy RM10 rebates and stand a chance to win up to RM1,000,000 during the 11.11 sale.

For more information, please visit the TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Sale page here.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop is a one-stop e-commerce solution for driving brand growth and sales directly on TikTok. With TikTok Shop, sellers can tap into a full-commerce experience with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfilment and point of purchase.

Products are recommended to TikTok audiences through shoppable content formats such as in-feed short videos (embedded with product links), live shopping events, as well as a marketplace through the new Shop Tab.

