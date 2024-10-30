Spooky & Sparkly: More Deepavali & Halloween Activities In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s Deepavali and Halloween on the 31st so this means extra fun days for those who can see the joys in both celebrations.

This weekend promises exciting events and thrilling new activities to check out and try.

Flowerween Kids Workshop | 31 Oct | Hua Bar Flower | 12pm-2.30pm

Hua Bar Flower in Petaling Jaya is holding a Halloween-inspired flower arranging and decorating workshop for kids. The bouquets will feature cute monsters and let little ones dive into a world of creativity and fun. They get to decorate delicious Halloween treats too! Spots are limited so do give Hua Bar a call to check if there’s still space.

Henna Arts Event | 31 Oct | Museum of Illusions | 12pm-5pm | Ticketed event

The Museum of Illusions in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur is holding a Henna Arts Event featuring the talented @hennajuju. The ticket price includes the museum tour experience so visitors may be able to see their henna art reflected in some of the exhibits too. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes. For more information, head over to the museum’s official website here.

Mosaic Deepavali Workshop | 31 Oct | Megah Rise Mall | 2pm

Megah Rise Mall is holding a workshop where you can decorate a mirror using tiny mosaic tiles.

Poovaa’s Halloween Groovaa-thon | 31 Oct | Bobo KL | 8.30pm onwards | RM125

Join the crowd at Bobo KL for a night of fun thrills and chills as Poova raises the dead with her hotter-than-hell band for one night only. Enjoy good music and party down until the witching hour. Come dressed in your finest costumes and bring on the good vibes.

Pasar Warna Warni | 31 Oct-3 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

You know what time it is! It’s time to shop and stroll at Central Market. Since it’s the Deepavali weekend, there’ll be a rangoli kolam sand art workshop, a drum circle performance by the Colours of Sounds, and other live performances by local bands.

Diwali Workshops | 31 Oct-3 Nov | Cheras LeisureMall | 2pm-5pm | Free public event

Cheras LeisureMall is holding several arts and crafts workshop to celebrate Deepavali. There’s a Mandala Keychain Design workshop on 31 October, a DIY Peacock painting session on 2 November, and an Air Dry Clay Art workshop on 3 November. Guests should also keep an eye out for the Dhol Musical & Walkabout performance on 31 October from 4pm onwards.

Festival of Lights | Until 3 Nov | KL East Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

KL East Mall has several Deepavali-themed workshops such as Rangoli artmaking, canvas bag painting, peacock canvas painting, and diya painting. Guests can also enjoy henna drawing and watch a traditional dance performance.

Vineyard Vibes | 1-3 Nov | 1 Utama | 12pm-4pm, 5pm-9pm | Ticketed event

Calling all wine lovers with ONECARD membership! 1 Utama is holding a wine session with masterclasses by certified sommeliers, over 80 wine labels from different regions to try, and a delicious spread of food.

Pet Palooza 3.0 | 2-3 Nov | The Square, Jaya One | 11am-7pm | Free public event

Come get all your pet essentials and fashionable items for your furkids at Pet Palooza 3.0. There’ll be other interesting things to check out and try such as animal communication services, code for soul reading for pets, energy cleansing and healing for pets and owners, and more. Pet owners can shop for other things such as potted plants, delicious food, and handmade crafts.

Melodies of the Bard: A Shakespearen Musical | 3 Nov | Cheong Fatt Tze | 5pm | Ticketed event

Step into the world inspired by Shakespeare through this musical featuring the acclaimed writer’s most cherished songs. The evening opens with Thomas Arne’s delightful settings of nature and Shakespearean verse followed by Schubert’s romantic and lively tributes to the Bard. Get your tickets from Ticket2U here.

Never Date A Comedian | 9 Nov | Hotel Indigo KL | 9pm | Ticketed event

Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam, will lead a stellar cast in this one-of-a-kind interactive comedy game show. The cast of comics like Shamaine Othman, Piravina, and Jeremy Teo will compete for a “date” with a lucky audience member. The night promises a laugh, playful dating games, and unpredictable improv. Remember to get your tickets from Ticket2U here.

Mingle & Match: Murder, Mystery & Mingling | 9 Nov | W1, Chinatown | 8pm onwards | RM100

Enjoy an unforgettable night of intrigue and romance in this mingle & match session which combines the thrill of speed dating with the suspense of a murder mystery. Meet potential matches while piecing clues together to solve the murder mystery.

Remember to dress to impress and get ready for a night of thrilling connections and shocking revelations. The fees include drinks. Register your spot in this Google Form here. Registration deadline has been extended and the details are outlined in the form.

