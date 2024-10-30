Hennessy Unveils Asia’s First Immersive Exhibition In TRX, Marking 300 Years Of Legacy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three centuries after an Irish officer serving in French King Louis XV’s army established what would become the world’s most prestigious cognac house, Hennessy has chosen Malaysia to debut its first Asian immersive exhibition.

The “Crafted, by Hennessy” exhibition runs until Sunday (3 November), offering visitors an unprecedented glimpse into the storied history of one of the world’s most prestigious cognac houses.

A softly lit, elegant display showing antique Hennessy cognac bottles and original manuscripts against a backdrop of modern interactive installations at The Exchange, TRX. (Pix: Hennessy)

At the heart of the exhibition are five rare pieces that have never been displayed in Malaysia before.

Each tells a different chapter of Hennessy’s journey from its founding in 1765 by Irish officer Richard Hennessy.

Guests sample signature Hennessy cocktails at the exhibition’s luxuriously appointed tasting bar while the mixologist demonstrates contemporary serving techniques. (Pix: Hennessy)

The Art of Time: Inside Hennessy’s Multi-Sensory Love Letter to Cognac

The exhibition unfolds across six meticulously curated spaces, beginning with “Foundation of a Legend,” which chronicles the intertwined destinies of the Hennessy and Fillioux families who have shaped the brand’s legacy.

Visitors move through spaces dedicated to the natural elements of cognac-making, the secrets of double distillation, and the art of blending that has defined Hennessy’s expertise for generations.

The grand entrance to “Crafted, by Hennessy” at The Exchange, TRX, features neo-classical architecture that echoes the maison’s 18th-century French origins. (Pix: Hennessy)

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore & Malaysia, says Hennessy is not merely showcasing history.

We are opening doors to a deeper appreciation of our legacy and shaping the future of luxury spirits for generations to come, Patrick Madendjian, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia and Singapore, poses elegantly for a photo, his presence reflecting the brand’s blend of tradition and contemporary leadership. (Pix: Hennessy)

How Hennessy Became Malaysia’s Spirit of Choice

The exhibition holds particular significance for Malaysia, where Hennessy has maintained a presence for over 155 years, since its first shipment to then-Malaya in 1868.

Since then, Hennessy has become synonymous with success among Malaysian entrepreneurs, often chosen as a symbol of high appreciation in social and business contexts.

Meanwhile, exclusive masterclasses offer cognac enthusiasts the rare opportunity to taste premium selections, including Hennessy Paradis, X.O., V.S.O.P., and Master Blender’s Selection No. 5.

The exhibition’s timing coincides with Hennessy’s global celebration of its tercentenary, marking 300 years since Richard Hennessy’s birth and the subsequent founding of what would become a cornerstone of luxury spirits.

To secure your spot, register via https://registernowtrxmedia.innerclub.vip/.

Step into a world where time is measured not in years but in eaux-de-vie. Hennessy’s latest exhibition beckons with the promise of unlocking centuries-old secrets, each room a carefully orchestrated revelation of craft and legacy. (Video by Hennessy)

