E’lioe Brings Timeless Ingredients To Sensitive Skin Care In Just 2 Steps

E’lioe, a natural care brand specializing in caring for dry and sensitive skin, has launched its 100% natural two-step skincare range in an exclusive partnership with Watsons.

It’s easy to use E’lioe’s range of products because it only has two products and steps: The Aleppo Wash (soap) and Pure Organic Argan Oil. Both products can be used for the hair, face, and body.

Both products are also formulated using three oils to nourish and protect sensitive skin and they are:

Laurel Berry Oil – Known for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. A study by Awada et al., (2023) and Davronovna et al., (2022) highlight its effectiveness in soothing irritated, sensitive skin.

Olive Oil – Known for being rich in antioxidants and playing a vital role in hydrating and skin barrier repair, as compiled in a research journal (Tzu-Kai et al., 2018).

Argan Oil – Contains properties for skin barrier repair and renewal discussed in (Tzu-Kai et al., 2018) and is known for its deep skin moisturisation levels.

E’lioe’s Aleppo Soap with varying Laurel Berry oil to suit different skin conditions and the Pure Organic Argan Oils. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

What is E’lioe’s 2-step care routine?

The first step features the Aleppo Wash, an olive-oil based soap that’s formulated with argan oil, oily oil, lye, and varying levels of Laurel Berry Oil to address different skin conditions. Those with drier or rougher skin are recommended to use the soap with a higher Laurel Berry Oil percentage.

Currently, E’lioe provides the options of 1%, 25%, and 40% Laurel Berry Oil in its Aleppo Wash range.

Meanwhile, the second step involves the application of Pure Organic Argan Oil which works to protect and fortify the skin’s natural barrier, offering deep hydration and nourishing properties for the skin.

Unveiling E’lioe’s Aleppo Soap and Pure Organic Argan Oil at the launch.

The Pure Organic Argan Oil comes in three scents: the original Argan oil, rose, and jasmine. While testing the oils, the super light scents didn’t irritate my sensitive nose, essentially keeping to E’lioe’s pledge to help those with sensitive skin and conditions.

Ainaa, a Watsons pharmacist, emphasized the quality of E’lioe natural ingredients.

E’lioe Argan Oil is the highest quality we have at Watsons. It is organic and high in purity. It makes a good skin barrier protection and has anti-inﬂammatory properties. When used together with Aleppo Soap, it ofers care and nourishment on dry, sensitive skin. Ainaa, Watsons pharmacist

Praise from trusted users and experts

E’lioe’s products have also helped William Wong, the CEO of W&L Asia Sdn Bhd, to manage his rosacea symptoms such as dry skin and protecting the skin barrier.

Aside from Wong, trusted users shared their experiences using E’lioe at the launch yesterday.

Nel Fahro Rozi, a breast cancer survivor and advocate, said she’s very careful about what she puts on her skin so she liked that E’lioe’s products are chemical-free. She currently uses both products from top-to-toe and successfully addressed her dry skin issues. She also uses the Argan oil to massage away joint paints after treatments.

She highly recommends E’lioe to anyone who is looking to simplify their skin maintenance routine, citing that the product is safe and effective.

From second left to right: Ainaa, Watsons Pharmacist; Claire Khoo, Nel Fahro Rozi, and William Wong, CEO of W&L Asia Sdn Bhd.

Another E’lioe user, Claire Khoo, uses the products to manage her eczema. After trying so many medications and creams, she admitted that she was wary of E’lioe’s products at first but was pleasantly surprised by the positive results.

She shared that E’lioe’s 2-step care helped reduce dark spots and scars from her eczema. She also noticed reduced inflammation and her skin was more hydrated. Khoo recommends anyone with dry, troubled skin to give E’lioe a try.

For anyone keen to try, E’lioe is available exclusively in all 200 Watsons stores nationwide.

