Baroque And Roll: When The Beatles Met Bach At Dewan Filharmonik

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a masterful fusion of pop nostalgia and classical refinement, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s (MPO) “Beatles Go Baroque” returned to Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) last Saturday (26 October), proving that some artistic marriages are meant to be.

Under conductor Gerard Salonga’s precise baton, the MPO transformed the familiar into the extraordinary.

Peter Breiner’s arrangements, which reimagined Beatles classics through the lens of Baroque masters, walked a delicate tightrope between reverence and reinvention.

From approximately 1600 to 1750, the Baroque period produced renowned composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, and Antonio Vivaldi, who were celebrated for their intricate compositions.

The result was both scholarly and surprisingly playful.

Salonga leads the MPO through Breiner’s ingenious Baroque arrangements of Beatles classics. (Pix: MPO).

Standing Room Only for MPO’s Genre-Bending Beatles Tribute

“Yellow Submarine” emerged as a stately Handelian processional, while “Here Comes the Sun” bloomed into something Bach might have penned had he spent a summer in Liverpool.

The evening’s highlight was “Hey Jude,” with its famous coda reborn as a fugue that would have made any Baroque master proud.

The sold-out concert hall hummed with energy that bridged generations – grey-haired classical music devotees sat alongside younger Beatles enthusiasts, all equally enthralled by this clever cultural cross-pollination.

The MPO’s strings section shone exceptionally bright here, weaving countermelodies that would have made both Lennon-McCartney and Vivaldi smile with approval.

The MPO’s string section, accompanied here by a flutist, brought new life to familiar Beatles tunes. (Pix: MPO)

MPO’s Cultural Crossover Triumphs Again

Two years after its debut, this programme’s return engagement demonstrated why the MPO remains Malaysia’s premier cultural institution.

In seamlessly blending pop culture’s most influential band with classical music’s most ornate period, they’ve created something intellectually stimulating and genuinely entertaining.

The Beatles once sang “All You Need Is Love.”

On Saturday night, all we needed was this ingenious baroque reimagining of their timeless catalogue.

A packed Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS witnessed the MPO’s genre-defying ‘Beatles Go Baroque’ concert under Salonga’s direction. (Pix: MPO)

MPO Launches Search for Malaysia’s Next Piano Prodigies

In another redevelopment, the MPO announced its upcoming piano talent search, seeking Malaysia’s next generation of classical virtuosos.

Young pianists aged 10 to 18 are invited to audition for what could be their first step toward the professional stage.

This initiative underscores the orchestra’s commitment to performance excellence and cultivating Malaysia’s musical future.

For young pianists interested in auditioning, profiles can be submitted to talent@mpo.com.my.

READ MORE: Stayin’ Alive: MPO Resurrects The Bee Gees’ Legacy

READ MORE: MPO’s ‘Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal’ Concert Ignites Cultural Fusion At DFP

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.