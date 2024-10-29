Balthazar’s Finest: An Evening Of French Excellence With Sommelier Sylvier Tee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The latest edition of “Let’s Wine About It” uncorked an exquisite selection of Balthazar wines, guided by seasoned sommelier Sylvier Tee at Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik by The Good Stuff in Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya.

The 2023 Le Petit Balthazar Cinsault rosé, a fresh and light wine from the Languedoc region of France, led the tasting.

Made from Cinsault grapes, it is characterized by its low alcohol content (11%) and fresh, zippy finish.

The wine’s pale salmon-pink hue highlights its Provençal style, making it visually appealing as well as delicious.

“It features notes of strawberries and blueberries, with a zesty strawberries and cream character, appealing for easy drinking,” explained Tee, who holds both Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 certification and Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) Certification 1.

Tee shared her extensive knowledge and passion for wines in an intimate gathering celebrating the art of wine appreciation at The Good Stuff. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Zesty French Revolution In A Glass

The 2022 Le Petit Balthazar Sauvignon Blanc followed, impressing guests with its snappy acidity and grassy freshness, complemented by notes of orange blossom and honeydew melon.

Drawing from her six years of industry experience, Tee highlighted how this wine, a delightful blend of aromatic Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc from Pays d’Oc, exemplifies the modern face of French white wines.

The reds began with the 2021 Le Bio Balthazar, a red wine from Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon, made from a blend of organically-grown Syrah and Grenache Noir.

Crafted by oenologist Pierrick Harang, this cuvée emphasizes organic cultivation in its production.

They were followed by the 2021 Le Bio Balthazar Minervois, a smooth and smoky white wine that features notes of citrus fruits, pears, white blossoms, and peaches.

This wine hails from the Languedoc-Roussillon region in France, recognized for its diverse grape varieties and rich wine production. The session spotlighted Balthazar’s remarkable range from the sunny vineyards of Southern France. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Dark Horse From The South: Syrah’s Spicy Rebellion

The afternoon’s crown jewel was the Cuvée Balthazar Syrah, presenting a perfect balance of dark fruits, pepper, and subtle oak influence.

Cuvée Balthazar Syrah is known for its deep ink garnet-red colour with purple tints and offers a complex nose featuring notes of crystallized violet and blackcurrant.

As the Wine & Liquor Consultant at Ace Cellar Sdn Bhd, Tee explained how this wine represents the best of Southern French terroir.

“This wine perfectly balances power with elegance,” shared Tee, whose experience in the Malaysia Best Sommelier Championship (2022-2024) has sharpened her appreciation for such nuanced wines.

Wine wisdom dropping: Tee keeping the crowd at The Good Stuff hooked on French wine secrets. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Ultimate Matchmaker: Wine’s Greatest Love Affairs

For food pairings, Tee recommended matching the Chardonnay with seafood dishes, the Sauvignon Blanc with Asian cuisine, and the reds with various meat dishes, showcasing the versatility of the Balthazar range.

What makes Balthazar unique is its ability to capture the essence of French winemaking traditions while remaining approachable to both novices and connoisseurs.

Notably, Tee emphasized Balthazar’s commitment to sustainability in winemaking.

The HVE (Haute Valeur Environnementale) certification on these bottles isn’t just a label – it represents the highest level of environmental certification granted by the French Ministry of Agriculture.

This certification ensures sustainable practices in biodiversity conservation, plant protection strategy, managed fertilization, and water resource management.

READ MORE: Kilchoman’s Farm-to-Glass Whisky: A New Batch Strength Expression Arrives In Malaysia

READ MORE: Whisky Wanderlust: A Sensory Journey Through Scotland With Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.