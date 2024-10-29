11 Unforgettable Adventures In Nairobi That Will Make You Pack Your Bags Now!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s time to shake things up, lah guys!! Forget the boring places on your bucket list and make way for Nairobi – the place that’s full of raw beauty, unforgettable wildlife, and culture that will blow your mind.

Thanks to AirAsia X’s first-ever low-cost direct flight from KL to Nairobi, your East African adventure is just one booking away!

And to help you plan your trip, here’s a list of 11 MUST-DO things in Nairobi, the heart of Kenya!

Safari in the City: Nairobi National Park 🦁

(Grace Nandi via Unsplash)

Imagine seeing lions, giraffes, zebras… all right next to Nairobi’s city skyline! Nairobi National Park is the only national park in the world that’s inside a capital city. Enjoy game drives, wildlife photography, and guided walks. Really, cannot find anywhere else, okay!

Feed Giraffes at the Giraffe Centre 🦒

(Cody McLain via Unsplash)

Selfies with giraffes? Yes, please! Get up close and personal with the endangered Rothschild’s giraffes, and score some awesome photos.

Cuddle Baby Elephants at David Sheldrick Trust 🐘

(Hu Chen via Unsplash)

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is like a daycare for orphaned elephants and rhinos. You can watch their feeding time, and even “adopt” an elephant to support their care. Nothing cuter than a baby elephant’s feeding time!

Walk Through History at Karen Blixen Museum 📖

(Credit: Kenya Tour Budget Safari)

Step into the former African residence of Danish author Karen Blixen, renowned for her 1937 book Out of Africa, which captures her life on the estate. It’s a beautiful blend of history, literature, and lush gardens.

Hop on Board at Nairobi Railway Museum 🚂

(Credit: Nairobi Railway Museum via Facebook)

Here’s one for the history buffs. Nairobi Railway Museum will take you back in time with its vintage trains and East African railway stories. It’s amazing how much the railways have contributed to Kenya’s growth. You’ll surely have a choo-choo time exploring it! 😆

Experience Kenya’s Culture at Bomas of Kenya 🎶

(Credit: Natural World Kenya Safaris)

Bomas of Kenya is like a mega cultural centre where you can experience traditional dance, music, and crafts from all over Kenya. You get to watch live performances and even join workshops! So if you’re into culture, this is a must-visit for sure.

Shop Handmade Crafts at Kazuri Beads Factory 🎨

(Credit: Kazuri Beads via Facebook)

Looking for something different to bring home? Kazuri Beads Factory makes beautiful ceramic beads and pottery – all by local women artisans. This place has a nice vibe, plus you’ll get to tour the bead-making process.

Explore Nairobi’s Markets 🛍️

(Credit: Maasai Market via Facebook)

Places like Maasai Market and City Market are full of crafts, jewellery, and delicious street food. Good place to practise your bargaining skills… you’ll need to pay the “tourist price” if you don’t negotiate a bit lah. 😜

Savour Local Flavours 🍖

(Credit: Around the world in 80 cuisines)

You must try Kenyan food! Dishes like Nyama Choma (grilled meat), Ugali (a cornmeal side), and Sukuma Wiki (collard greens) are flavour bombs! So many options – whether it’s at a local stall or on a food tour, confirm your taste buds will thank you.

Party It Up in Nairobi’s Nightlife 🎉

(Mustafa Omar via Unsplash)

From rooftop bars with city views to clubs with live music, this city has something for everyone. Go chill at a bar or dance the night away, and enjoy the local music scene!

Catch a Cultural Festival 🎭

(Credit: Nairobi Fashion Week)

If you time your trip well, you can join Nairobi’s cool festivals like the Nairobi International Film Festival or Nairobi Fashion Week. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get into the local arts scene and meet creative people from all over the world!

Ready to Take Off? Fly Direct from Kuala Lumpur to Nairobi with AirAsia X ! 🌍✈️

With AirAsia X’s direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Nairobi, your Kenyan adventure is easier than ever. Book now for all-in one-way fares from RM599*! Don’t miss out – grab your seat now!

Booking Period: Now – 1 Nov 2024

Travel Period: 15 Nov 2024 – 30 June 2025

Frequency: 4x weekly

What are you waiting for? Pack your bags, grab your travel buddies, and go experience NAIROBI! 🌟

*Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other fees. T&C apply.

