Update Your Wardrobe With Lovet At First Malaysian Pop-up Outside KL’s Starhill

Singapore’s beloved clothing brand Lovet is holding its first pop-up in Malaysia at the Starhill, Kuala Lumpur.

From 23 to 27 October 2024, the pop-up features Lovet’s best collections showcasing its signature designs and iconic styles. Additionally, guests can pose with friends in front of Instagram-worthy displays, capture memories at the interactive photo booth, and also win mystery prizes from the Gashapon machine.

Lovet’s first pop-up in Malaysia outside The Starhill KL. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

There are also special perks to enjoy such as tiered gift-with-purchase incentives from Lovet’s own merchandise such as the coveted pillow tote that’s redeemable with purchases of RM200 or more.

Those who spend RM400 or RM600, additional freebies await, including a sleek measuring tape, a handy lint roller, and a stylish umbrella.

Guests who tag Lovet on Instagram Stories receive a complimentary latte or cold brew tea, perfect for sipping while exploring the collections.

Founder Germaine Foo, who started Lovet as a passion project during her university days, made sure to address many women’s clothing troubles in her collections.

As such, Lovet is known for its detail, functionality, and versatility. The buttoned shirts have clasps between buttons to ensure nothing lifts up. Women can mix and match the top of their choice with different straps and sleeves for a versatile and fun approach to dressing up, and bra pads in tops are removable and also reversible.

The brand also tested many pocket linings to make sure pocket outlines stay hidden and provide a seamless look, especially in sheer or light-coloured fabrics. For those who are looking for skorts, Lovet has them too!

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Lovet has something for everyone from mini tops to long dresses. From a modest passion project to a fashion powerhouse with a flagship store at ION Orchard in Singapore, the pop-up marks an exciting milestone for Lovet’s 10th year.

We’ve always believed that there is value in fast fashion apparels. Quality, functionality, style, and affordability are at the core of what we do. This pop-up in Kuala Lumpur is more than just an event, it’s a celebration of our 10 years of journey and an opportunity to connect with Malaysia’s fashion community in a truly meaningful way. Germaine Foo, founder of Lovet.

For now, shoppers can enjoy free shipping from Singapore to Malaysia with no minimum spend until 30 November 2024. Guests can also shop at the pop-up at Starhill which opens from 10am to 10pm. For more information and to discover the brand’s full range, head to their website here.

