Think All Stouts Are The Same? This Award-Winner Proves Otherwise!

You’ve heard of Michelin stars for restaurants, right? But beer awards? That might come as a surprise. If there’s anything worth doing, there’s an award for it, and beer is no exception.

Just like how foodies trust the Michelin stars, beer lovers have their own elite judging panels.

Credit: Monde Selection Awards

Meet the Monde Selection Awards and the World Beer Awards. These are the Oscars of beer, and in 2024, Connor’s Stout took home some serious bling. Not once, but twice. They bagged Gold in the 2023 and 2024 Monde Selection Awards and another Gold from the World Beer Awards in 2023.

But What Exactly Are These Awards?? 🤔

Credit: Connor’s

The World Beer Awards recognise only the best – beers that hit all the right notes, from taste to texture. Connor’s was crowned Gold with a smooth mouthfeel, a coffee-note aftertaste, and a creamy foam that hits just right.

For the Monde Selection Award, each beer is judged based on up to 25 different criteria, covering everything from appearance, aroma, and taste to mouthfeel and aftertaste. The evaluation takes place over four months – with each expert tasting a maximum of 10 beers per session to keep their taste buds fresh and on point.

So when Connor’s walks away with these awards, you know it’s legit.

(Credit: Connor’s)

That label tells you it’s been tasted, tested, and approved by some of the most trusted palates in the world. So, when you see that Gold label on your Connor’s stout, just know you’re drinking something that passed with flying colours after months of careful judging. Cheers to that!

And since we’re on the topic of winning, did you know Connor’s also holds a title from Guinness World Records™ for the most people shaking a drink can simultaneously on 24 August 2024 at REXKL? If that’s not a party, we don’t know what is.

Win Big with Connor’s – Bowers & Wilkins Headphones Up for Grabs!

(Credit: Connor’s)

From now till 30 November 2024, Connor’s is giving you the chance to score one of 200 units of the award-winning Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones, each worth RM2,399! These headphones are no ordinary cans – they deliver top-tier, unrivalled sound quality.

How to WIN?? 🤩

(Credit: Connor’s)

The math is simple: The more you enjoy your Connor’s, the more chances you have to win. So, why not upgrade from a half pint to a full pint and double your chances while you’re at it?

Pubs, Bars, and Restaurants:

1 Full Pint = 2 entries

1 Half Pint/Can = 1 entry

Super/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and E-commerce Platforms:

1 Can = 1 entry

4 Cans = 5 entries

Connor’s Shake Challenge

(Credit: Connor’s)

Head over to participating super/hypermarkets to get your hands on a free 320ml Connor’s can, and take part in the Connor’s Shake Challenge to win exclusive Connor’s merch! You’ll even get to experience the premium ingredients that make this stout a true award-winner. You can find the list of participating locations HERE.

Plus, by joining the shake challenge, you’ll have a shot at winning 10 more units of those fancy Bowers & Wilkins headphones. But, these 10 units are available only in West Malaysia!

So, whether you’re enjoying a pint or shaking a can, there are loads of ways to get involved and win big with Connor’s. Taste the Good Times with the Multi-Award-Winning Connor’s Stout Porter!

(Credit: Connor’s)

*For non-Muslims, aged 21+ only. If you drink, don’t drive.

#CelebrateResponsibly #TasteTheGoodTimes #ConnorsMY #ConnorsStoutPorter #AwardWinningStout

