Pawsitive Change: Ancom Nylex Finds Way To Co-Exist With Office Stray Cats!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming initiative, Ancom Nylex in Petaling Jaya is making a difference for the stray cats in their community.

Recognizing the growing number of homeless cats in the area, the initiative was spearheaded by employee Edlyn Cheah who decided that calling the city council to remove strays was not a solution at all.

When Cheah realised how sickly the cats and kittens looked despite the little care provided by kind passersby, she took pity on them and worked to find a solution that would benefit everyone.

Now their goal is not just to improve the lives of these cats but also to inspire other businesses and individuals to take part in creating a more compassionate community.

After much hard work, her persistence found management’s support and led the company to launch its maiden ESG project concerning animal welfare last month.

With RM1.6k in hand, Cheah and her colleagues created and revamped a small section behind the office just for the cats within a month. They bought better cages, food and drink bowls, toys, cat food, and litter boxes all to create a comfortable place for the cats to stay.

There are 9 cats in total, all spayed, neutered, and nursed back to good health. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Good night sleepy cat. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

She also made sure the cats were neutered and spayed. Some cats needed medical attention and with time, the cats were all nursed back to health. One of the biggest changes that could be seen was with a cat that lost its fur but now sports a shiny furry coat after receiving good care.

Cheah also credits Nanda, a security guard, and Azrul, the head of design, who willingly help and take turns to care for the cats and clean their cages daily. It was a joy watching Nanda being gentle with the cats. He’s like a cat whisperer; even the grumpiest cats would simmer down when he interacts with them.

Little did Cheah know, this mini project also helped colleagues find some comforting and relaxing moments during their breaks. They would play with the cats and watch their amusing antics before returning to work.

Nanda the cat whisperer Image: Farah Harith/TRP Image: Farah Harith/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Farah Harith/TRP Image: Farah Harith/TRP Ashley the roaming cat. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

From the original four cats, there are now 9 cats under their watchful care. Out of the 9, one Lady Boss cat named Ashley gets to roam daily because she is used to being free. She would return to the cage that’s always left open for her, complete with food and water.

Nanda would let all the cats roam outside the cages on weekends so they do not disturb anyone at the workplace.

Since it’s always better to adopt than shop, Cheah said interested guests are welcome to come and adopt the cats.

When asked what others can do to help the stray cats, Cheah said they currently spend RM200 monthly to feed the cats so having some pet food donations would help supplement them greatly. She also welcomes volunteers to play with and care for the cats.

If you’re interested in sponsoring cat food or pet essentials or adopting any cats, please contact Cheah at +60172644117.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.