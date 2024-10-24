Beyond The Spook: Non-Halloween Events & Activities In Klang Valley This October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fortunately for those who want non-Halloween things to do, there are still many events and workshops to go for this weekend.

Fer Is Not Enough: Live | 25 Oct | Merdekarya | 9pm-11.59pm | Free public event

Get ready for a night of fun and music with Anarko grunge-folk post-nuclear vibes at The Live Bar. The open mic starts at 9pm and the music starts 10pm onwards.

Malam Akustik | 25 Oct | REXKL | 8pm-11pm | Free entry

It’s another acoustic night at REXKL but this time it’s an all-gents unplugged lineup. Taking the stage for the night are Memosuara, Coebar, Harmonikaca, Sinners, Zona!, and Two Pairs of Scissors. Zishan and Hilan Bakri will be giving a poetry performance.

The Comedic Mind of Kavin Jay | 25-26 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm | RM60

Netflix star Kavin Jay brings his rapid-fire, grumpy, politically incorrect, and intensity to the show over the weekend. With his warped sense of love, life, and liver, you’ll find yourself laughing throughout the night as he recounts his adventures as a Malaysian Indian. Get your tickets here.

Pasar Selambe | 25-27 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Selambe gathers local vendors selling everything from fashion items, delicious food, art and crafts wares, and more. There’ll be carnival games to pass your time and DJs playing to liven up the atmosphere.

Taman Kenangan: Memorialising Malaysian Dreams & Ruins | 26 Oct | A+ Works of Art | 2pm | Free public event

The book launch and artist’s dialogue by Izat Arif delves into the conflicted attitudes towards overarching national visions and false promises in Malaysia. The exhibition catalogue Taman Kenangan is designed by Amanda Gayle, featuring installation photographs of Izat Arif’s artworks, newly commissioned essays by curator Lim Sheau Yun and Tan Zi Hao, and reprints of essays by Eric Goh and Kat Rahmat.

Author Event: Hanna Alkaf | 26 Oct | Tsutaya Bkt Jalil | 2pm-3pm | Free public event

Come join Afi in conversation with Hanna Alkaf, the author of The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette’s and get your books signed. Hanna will be sharing anecdotes about her latest highly anticipated release and participants get to dive deep into the thrilling world of dark academia in the book.

Botanical Incense-Making Workshop | 27 Oct | Cliff & Max | 1pm-3pm | RM185/pax

Can’t get the incense scent that you really like? In this workshop, you’ll be guided on how to make your own incense sticks and cones using ingredients made from vegetables, tea, and herbs via traditional hand-rolled method.

Participants will also learn the basics of incense history and its function in your personal wellness ritual. The fee includes a beverage and a set of Japanese Wagashi. There’s a special bundle price for two pax. All materials are provided. Remember to reserve your spot here.

Author Event: Amy Leow | 27 Oct | Tsutaya Bkt Jalil | 2pm-3pm | Free public event

Debut author Amy Leow will be sharing about her book The Scarlet Throne. The fantasy book features scheming demons, morally grey heroines, talking cats, and cut-throat priests caught in a tale of power and corruption.

Crystal Grid Art & Crystal Essential Oil Roller Workshop | 27 Oct | Cliff & Max | 4pm-6pm | RM170/pax

Need some healing, balance, and relaxation in your life? In this workshop, you’ll get to personalize your own Crystal Grid Art and Crystal Essential Oil Roller to bring balance, abundance, and healing into your life.

Participants will be guided on the process of personalising and choosing crystals that are aligned with your intention. The Crystal Grid Art is a powerful tool for manifesting desires and bring about emotional balance and well-being. All materials and tools are provided. Fees include a beverage and a set of Japanese Wagashi. Remember to reserve your space here.

Ha Ha Halloween | 31 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm | RM40

If you’re afraid of things that go bump in the night, this Halloween comedy spooktacular should take the edge off. Some of the scene’s best writers will attempt to make you and the spooky things laugh the night away.

