5 Months Later And Still No Justice For Deaf E-Hailing Driver Ong Ing Keong

On 28 May 2024, 46-year-old deaf Grab driver Ong Ing Keong was assaulted in his vehicle outside the St. Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

He was punched in the face through his car’s open window as he was pulling away after picking up a passenger.

Although there are no details on the attacker, media reports have confirmed him to be part of an entourage of Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor.

Ong was punched for no good reason

A dashcam video from Ong’s car was released and made its rounds on social media. In the footage, a police officer could be seen gesturing and yelling at Ong to move his car as Ong tries to communicate that he’s waiting for a passenger to get in.

Once the passenger entered the car, a closed fist from another individual came flying in through the open window and hit Ong square on his right cheek as he was driving away.

There seemed to be no action from Ong to warrant a punch to the face.

Speaking to Ong on his experience of the incident

In a TRP exclusive interview with Ong recently, through the help of a Malaysian Sign Language interpreter, we found out a bit more about his personal life, and what went through his thoughts and emotions during and after the incident.

TRP: Tell us a little bit about yourself, Mr. Ong.

Ong: I was born deaf and I come from Perak. I was placed in a primary and secondary school for the deaf and after I completed my form 3 education I went to a vocational school, Sekolah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional Shah Alam.

At the vocational school for the deaf, I took up air conditioner repair as part of my course. Upon completing my course I wanted to look for a job in a factory and I was given a job at Panasonic in Shah Alam. This was an agreement with the school. They will send deaf students who have completed their education to Panasonic. I met many more deaf people who also worked there.

My wife is also a deaf person and we have one son.

I had a varied job experience, hopping from one place to another to gain more experience. My life is not easy and earning income is difficult. I had insufficient income to support my family.

In 2016 after working in varied places I became an e-hailing driver. At the time I was already working in a company full time so I was trying out driving for Grab to earn a secondary income after my day job. I discovered that the income was much better driving for an e-hailing company so I decided to resign and become a full-time Grab driver, which I still am today after seven years.

TRP: Did you have a different job prior to your current one as an e-hailing driver?

Ong: I worked for a retail clothing company as a truck driver delivering goods to all their outlets at shopping malls.

TRP: Have you experienced discrimination and/or injustice as a Person With Disabilities before this incident?

Ong: No I didn’t. Everything was peaceful, everything was great, until the incident.

TRP: Did you encounter any while you were studying in school?

Ong: I did not either because I went to schools for the deaf. All the teachers used sign language and I did not face any discrimination.

TRP: What were you feeling and what was going through your thoughts during the incident?

Ong: I felt very stressed, and in my heart I asked “Why me? Why hit me?”. I also really wanted to know who the suspect is and why he ran off right after punching me.

Until today I still don’t know who punched me, whether he’s already received disciplinary action, and why the police are not doing anything about it right now. I was in pain and I want some form of justice towards the person who did that to me.

After I was hit, I was told to go to the police station to make a report. I felt so stressed out and I was afraid because I didn’t know who else I could turn to for help.

Being in the station with no one who could understand what I’m trying to say made me afraid.

In the police station I was wondering why the officer was asking me to keep the matter shut and gave me two options. One was if I wanted to proceed to court, they will withhold my phone and you know the phone is an important gadget for me to communicate. The other option was for me close the case and they will compensate me with money if I keep quiet about it and sign a report that the case is closed.

I kept wondering why the police are behaving this way, and whether if this is the correct Standard Operation Protocol (SOP) or they’re just beating around the bush to get me to comply.

It was very upsetting because there were so many police officers there and it was my first time having to make a police report. Also, at the time, I thought it was a policeman who hit me, not TMJ’s bodyguard.

TRP: Did you have any kind of personal support after the incident? Such as family, friends or groups?

Ong: I had family and friends who supported me through the whole ordeal, as well as DAWN (Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Wellbeing Organisation) who helped me with writing the memorandum

Other deaf Grab drivers also came forward to help me in any way they can. They were aligned to what I was thinking about how the suspect should not run and hide away, and should be brought to justice.

One of the deaf Grab drivers supported me when I went to lodge the police report. I can sign on video calls but I’m not very good at writing sentences in Bahasa Melayu so this Grab driver helped me as I signed so I could make the police report.

DAWN founding member Dr. Anthony Chong was with me during the press conference and with the lawyers.

It was a good feeling when I saw the other deaf Grab drivers at the press conference and they were at Putrajaya in full force too when we went to submit the memorandum to the Attorney General and Prime Minister’s office. But the sad thing is there was no news after that.

I’m wondering why aren’t they following the law? Is it because I’m a person with disabilities that they’re discriminating against me and not putting emphasis on the case?

We even showed video evidence that the incident did happen and still nothing. It’s clear cut evidence and yet the AG and PM are still not doing anything.

TRP: Do you know any other persons with disabilities who have experienced discrimination and/or injustices?

Ong: I heard of one case where a deaf person was punched and kicked by security guards. His injuries were much more severe than mine. He had filed a police report but even until today, there’s no update.

I don’t know the details except that he was also a Grab driver. Again, I don’t know why the police are not doing anything about it.

TRP: What is the main thing you hope will change for the better for persons with disabilities?

Ong: There should be equal justice for the deaf and PWD community. I hope the government will put more emphasis on justice for all, instead of picking and choosing.

In all matters like this, there should be communication accessibilty for PWDs, more so with deaf persons. A sign language interpreter should be present at not only police stations but also other government bodies.

Access to justice is a fundamental human right

Rangkaian Solidariti Demokratik Pesakit Mental (SIUMAN), an Organisation of Persons With Disabilities (OPD), issued a statement highlighting the gaps in accessing justice for PWDs throughout this case.

A part of the statement reads: A disabled complainant’s right to communicate was withheld through action (confiscation of phone as assistive technology) and ommision (unavailability of a competent sign language interpreter or other sufficient reasonable accommodations). Access to justice is a fundamental human right. It enables everyone, including PWDs, to live a dignified life.

PWDs deserve more than being treated like sub-humans

The case of Mr. Ong is not an isolated one. Many persons with disabilities in Malaysia face challenges every day in communication, mobility and even on a systemic scale.

Since the incident in May, five whole months ago, Ong’s case has gone mostly quiet, giving the impression the authorities do not care for what was a clear cut case of physical assault on a Malaysian with disabilities.

“The health condition (whatever it may be) isn’t the disability. Disability is being excluded and discriminated against,” said Hasbeemaputra Abu Bakar, SIUMAN’s Community Engagement & Lived Experience Advocate, who helped arrange the one-on-one interview with Ong.

