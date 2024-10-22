Super Mario Levels Up: LEGO’s New Sets Bring The Mushroom Kingdom To Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where pixels have long reigned supreme, LEGO has once again proven that there’s still magic in the tangible.

The iconic Danish brick-maker has expanded its Super Mario range, offering a fresh batch of sets that promise to transform your living room into a 3D, tactile version of the Mushroom Kingdom.

It’s time to trade your controller for some good old-fashioned hand-eye coordination.

The crown jewel of this new lineup is the “Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario” 71436 set, which includes an interactive Mario figure alongside Bowser Jr., a Goomba, and Yoshi, allowing for dynamic play.

The Gateway Brick to Nostalgia

Aimed at the 6+ crowd, it’s the perfect introduction for budding builders and Mario fanatics alike.

But don’t let the age rating fool you – this set packs enough nostalgia to make even the most jaded millennial gamer misty-eyed.

The fun doesn’t stop there – LEGO has also released companion sets with Luigi and Princess Peach, opening up a whole new world of group play and friendly competition.

The LEGO Mario figure, synced to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, brings the brick-built world to life. This tech-savvy plumber reacts to different builds, allowing players to collect digital coins and experience unique gameplay scenarios. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For those ready to level up their LEGO game, we were thrilled to get our hands on “The Bowser Express Train” 71437 set.

This more complex build showcases LEGO’s dedication to pleasing even the most hardcore Nintendo fans.

The Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario set takes the brick-building experience to the next level with its companion app. Available for both Android and iOS devices, this digital sidekick turns your living room into a coin-collecting playground, blending the physical and virtual worlds of Mario like never before. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bowser’s Locomotive Fever: Where Evil Meets the Railroad

It’s a delightful blend of classic train set charm and Bowser’s signature menace – think Thomas the Tank Engine, but with more fire-breathing and world domination.

For the uninitiated, Bowser is the iconic, spiky-shelled villain of the Mario universe, forever plotting to kidnap Princess Peach and thwart Mario’s heroic efforts.

What’s particularly exciting about this set is its compatibility with the interactive LEGO Super Mario characters.

The Bowser Express Train set, with 1,392 pieces, includes various components like a detailed train, a handcar, and additional play features related to the Super Mario universe. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While it stands alone as an impressive build, pairing it with Mario, Luigi, or Peach from the other sets opens up a whole new realm of play possibilities.

LEGO has cleverly designed a range of sets that can be seamlessly integrated with the interactive figures, creating an expansive, interconnected Mushroom Kingdom right on your living room floor.

Tap the interactive LEGO Mario figure on bar codes to earn virtual coins and defeat enemies as part of the gameplay. The figure also features LCD screens for the eyes and body that can show various expressions and reactions during play. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Analog Avatars: Mario’s Brick-Built Renaissance

What sets these LEGO Super Mario kits apart is their ability to bridge the gap between digital and physical play.

As kids (and let’s face it, adults) snap these bricks together, they’re not just building – they’re storytelling.

A pair of colorful Para-Biddybuds included in the Bowser Express Train set. The set also comes with other mini-figures: a Hammer Bro, Boom Boom, and two Goombas. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Each set becomes a stage for reimagining classic Mario scenarios or crafting entirely new adventures.

Whether you’re recreating iconic levels or inventing new challenges for Mario and friends, these sets offer endless possibilities for creative play and imaginative storytelling.

The completion time for The Bowser Express Train set typically varies based on your building experience but may range from 1 to 3 hours. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Unboxing the Kingdom: LEGO’s Portal to Plumber Paradise

The unboxing experience itself is a journey worthy of any hero plumber.

LEGO has crafted a special PR box that serves as a portal to the Mushroom Kingdom.

It’s an immersive introduction that sets the tone for the building adventure to come, and a masterclass in presentation – turning a simple unboxing into the first level of an epic quest.

One can almost hear the iconic “Let’s-a go!” as the lid is lifted.

The special PR box is cleverly disguised as the iconic yellow Mystery Box from the Super Mario games, complete with the tantalizing question mark. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Pixels to Plastic: The Ultimate Power-Up

In an age where screen time is the new currency, these LEGO sets offer a refreshing alternative.

They encourage creativity, problem-solving, and good old-fashioned play.

It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best power-ups come not from a question mark block, but from our own imagination.

As of now, LEGO has released a total of 15 Super Mario sets in 2024 across various subthemes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One More Level: The Never-Ending Quest

So, whether you’re a die-hard Mario fan, a LEGO enthusiast, or just someone looking to recapture a bit of childhood magic, these new sets are worth a spin.

Just be prepared – once you start building, you might find it hard to put down.

The LEGO Super Mario sets for 2024 are designed for all family members aged 6 and up, making them perfect for quality family time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

After all, there’s always one more castle to conquer, one more princess to save, and one more brick to place.

The Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario retails for RM219.90, while the Bowser Express Train is priced at RM549.90.

