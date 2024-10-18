The Cognac Chronicles: Hennessy’s Three-Century Saga Unfolds In Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world of haute cognac is about to be unveiled in Malaysia as Hennessy, the venerable French cognac house, brings its “Crafted, by Hennessy” exhibition to Kuala Lumpur.

This first-of-its-kind immersive showcase in Asia is set to transform The Exchange, TRX, into a multi-sensory journey through three centuries of unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation.

From 25 October to 3 November, connoisseurs and curious minds will have the rare opportunity to explore the intricate world of Hennessy, including five exclusive pieces never before seen in Malaysia.

This exhibition is not merely a display; it’s an experiential odyssey through the brand’s rich heritage and profound influence on art, culture, and luxury spirits.

Hennessy’s commitment to quality and tradition has been passed down through generations, making it one of the most prestigious cognac brands today. (Pix: Hennessy)

A Spirited Journey Through Time

The exhibition is a cornucopia of curated spaces, each offering a unique glimpse into Hennessy’s storied past and innovative present.

Visitors will trace Richard Hennessy’s footsteps, delve into the terroir that births the world’s finest cognac, and witness the alchemy of double distillation that defines Hennessy’s signature smoothness.

For those seeking to elevate their experience, exclusive masterclasses offer the chance to savour some of Hennessy’s most prestigious cognacs, including the rare Paradis and the beloved X.O.

These sessions promise to be a masterclass in sensory appreciation, guided by Hennessy’s experts.

The 1974 Hennessy Le Peu is a unique cognac produced at the Le Peu distillery, known for its distinctive characteristics and craftsmanship. (Pix: Hennessy)

A Spirited Symbiosis: Hennessy’s Malaysian Odyssey

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore and Malaysia, said “Crafted, by Hennessy” is not just an exhibition but an enduring legacy and vision for the future.

As we celebrate Richard Hennessy’s 300-year legacy in 2024, our commitment to Malaysia shines brighter than ever. Crafted, by Hennessy invites Malaysians to explore three centuries of craftsmanship, innovation, and mastery.

As Hennessy celebrates over 155 years in Malaysia, this exhibition also pays homage to the brand’s deep-rooted connection with Malaysian culture.

The first shipment of Hennessy cognac to Malaya took place on 24 August 1868, marking the brand’s entry into the region. (Pix: Hennessy)

From its first shipment to Malaya in 1868 to becoming a symbol of success and refinement in modern Malaysia, Hennessy’s journey mirrors the country’s own evolution.

As the doors open to this extraordinary exhibition, one thing is clear: Hennessy is not just celebrating its past; it’s crafting the future of luxury experiences.

