Create Your Dream Home Cinema With Harman Kardon’s Enchant Soundbars & Speakers

Harman Kardon’s Enchant series makes designing and enhancing a home cinema easier with multiple ways to create a 3D cinematic experience to fit your needs.

The Enchant series features the Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900 soundbars, Enchant Speaker, and Enchant Subwoofer.

The whole Enchant series is crafted from quality materials and made with 100% recycled polyester yarn and at least 85% recycled plastic in the frame. The soundbars have 100% recycled aluminium with the speaker using 80% recycled aluminium while the subwoofer is 50% recycled aluminium.

The soundbars and Enchant Speaker are also Energy Star-certified and the whole series is packaged in FSC-certified paper and printed with soy ink.

Here’s what each item in the Enchant series has to offer:

Enchant soundbars

Enchant 900 Enchant 1100

The Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900 all-in-one soundbars use MultiBeam technology and Dolby Atmos to bring your favourite music to life. The full captivating sound experience can be further enhanced by connecting the smart Wi-Fi Enchant Speaker and the wireless subwoofer.

While the soundbars may look small, both can deliver outstanding audio and put you in the heart of the action thanks to 2 up-firing height channels for immersive Dolby Atmos effects. However, the Enchant 1100 features DTS:X for more immersive options.

The Multibeam technology helps provide powerful, room-filling sound like you’re watching a film in the cinema. Meanwhile, Harman’s PureVoice technology ensures speech is crystal-clear at any volume so you can enjoy thunderous action or quiet dramas without straining to hear every word.

Enchant Subwoofer and Speaker

Enchant Subwoofer Enchant Speaker

The Enchant Subwoofer and Speaker are designed to be connected or used on its own. For a more immersive surround-sound experience, the Enchant Subwoofer and Speaker can be connected wirelessly to the Enchant soundbars.

In addition, the all-new Onyx Studio 9 is a portable home speaker that delivers superior audio performance with crystal-clear vocals, bright highs, and deep bass that make your favourite music feel thrillingly immersive.

The Onyx Studio 9 can be used indoors and outdoors.

The Harman Kardon One App

The app allows users to seamlessly connect, control, and customise the Enchant products through Wi-Fi. This allows you to easily set up a multi-channel home cinema experience in one room or throughout your home with the multi-room function.

The two soundbars and Enchant Speaker all feature AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth, while Enchant 1100 is also Roon Ready, so you can enjoy musical performances as if you were in the front row.

The Harman Kardon Enchant series will be available online and offline at all authorised Harman Kardon dealers based on the available dates and prices listed below.

For more information, please visit Harman Kardon’s official website here.

● Harman Kardon Enchant 1100 – September 2024, MYR4,899

● Harman Kardon Enchant Speaker – September 2024, MYR1,599

● Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 – November 2024, MYR1,299

● Harman Kardon Enchant 900 – December 2024, MYR3,499

● Harman Kardon Enchant Sub – December 2024, MYR2,499

