Sixth-Generation Mitsubishi Triton Officially Launched In Malaysia

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia, officially launched the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck recently.

The all-new Triton arrives with five variants and is a groundbreaking replacement from the previous model, setting new standards in innovation, performance, and design.

The launch of the all-new Mitsubishi Triton marks a significant milestone in Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions, with an emphasis on providing outstanding driving confidence and superior handling to meet the evolving needs of pick-up truck customers, from adventure-seekers to business entrepreneurs.

The introductory prices for the all-new Triton (on-the-road without insurance) below are for registration by 31 December 2024 only.

The all-new Triton Athlete also comes with a 5-year warranty with unlimited mileage, for bookings made by December 2024.

The rest of the variants come with a 5-year warranty, or 200,000km mileage, whichever comes first.

MMM is also offering an exclusive 60L folding storage box worth RM450 as an early bird gift for the first 500 customers who place a booking for the all-new Triton via the Mitsubishi Online Showroom.

“As a pickup truck befitting a new era, we have developed the all-new Triton based on the “ALL ACTION” product concept. The key features of the all-new Triton are exclusively developed by Mitsubishi Motors, including a robust ladder frame and body, tough chassis, powerful engine and 4WD system that achieves excellent road handling and stability,” said Shinya Ikeda, Chief Executive Officer of MMM.

“The all-new Triton is made to fulfil adventurous spirits, to handle any road challenges under any conditions, and with advance SUV-like comforts to go the distance,” he added.

The Triton, known for its superior handling, durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort, has been well received globally for private and business use.

The key features of the all-new Triton are as highlighted below:

A bigger body size compared to the previous model, built on the newly developed frame chassis that provides high levels of durability and reliability.

A new engine that achieves both higher outputs and improved environmental performance.

Newly developed suspension that provides excellent ride comfort and steering stability. Super Select 4WD-II system and upgraded drive modes that enable highly versatile road performance.

New robust styling, and a sporty interior offering excellent functionality and operability.

Improved safety and comfort for a wide range of purposes, from business to personal use.

Double cab and single cab variants

The all-new Triton comes in double cab and single cab variants, depending on the user’s intended use. The double cab comes with two rows of seats offering both the comfort of an SUV and the utility of a pick-up truck, while the single cab comes with only one row of seats for practical usage.

New Hyperpower clean diesel engine and new frame chassis

The newly developed Hyperpower 4N16 diesel engine comes in different output specifications to meet different purposes.

The high-output version in the Triton Athlete is equipped with a new 2.4L “two-stage” turbo charging system for a maximum output of 204PS, 150kW of power, and maximum torque of 470Nm at a lower rev range, offering a balance of performance and efficiency.

The other Triton variants are equipped with a 2.4L 4N16 Turbo Diesel producing a maximum output of 184 PS and maximum torque of 430 Nm. The Single Cab is also equipped with a clean and efficient 2.4L diesel engine that produces a maximum output of 184 PS and maximum torque of 430 Nm.

The all-new Triton comes with either a six-speed automatic transmission featuring the highly acclaimed Sports mode from the previous model, or a six-speed manual transmission designed to reduce vibrations directly transmitted from the engine and improving comfort.

The newly developed frame chassis is rigorously tested and proven in the harshest terrains. Built with high-tensile materials, it is designed to withstand the toughest conditions and ensure reliable performance.

The new frame chassis has a 65% greater cross-sectional area than the previous model, achieving a bending rigidity increase of 40% and a torsional rigidity increase of 60%. Furthermore, weight increase has been minimized by increasing the ratio of high-tensile steel used.

Improved road performance

The 4WD system enables the driver to easily shift to 4WD mode while driving by using a dial selector. The Triton Athlete continues to feature Mitsubishi Motors’ Super Select 4WD-II, while the other variants are equipped with the Easy Select 4WD system.

The Triton Athlete equipped with the Super Select 4WD-II system offers the ability to select from the four options of 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time four-wheel drive), 4HLc (locked center differential) and 4LLc (locked center differential with lower gears), which works in tandem with the seven drive modes including on-road modes – an increase over the four off-road modes in the previous model.

Along with Normal mode that is available in all 4WD modes, 2H offers Eco mode for prioritization of economy, 4H offers Gravel and Snow modes, 4HLc offers Mud and Sand modes for traction performance, while 4LLc provides Rock mode, allowing drivers to select the optimum drive mode for any condition.

The all-new Triton’s other variants equipped with Easy Select 4WD offer 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (locked center differential), and 4L (for low-gear driving).

The Triton Athlete also comes with a newly adopted Active Yaw Control (AYC) system that improves cornering performance by applying light braking to the inside front wheel when cornering. By applying the brake to a spinning wheel and distributing the driving torque to wheels gripping the road surface, it improves safety on slippery surfaces while also providing a sporty driving experience.

Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing (MMSS)

Selected variants of the all-new Triton also feature a comprehensive suite of safety systems, such as Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Sport Warning with Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert among others, to instil every journey with peace of mind.

Active Stability & Traction Control (ASTC) that improves stability on winding roads is equipped as standard on all models. Other systems include Hill Descent Control (HDC), which maintains a set speed on downhill slopes to enable driving with confidence, and Hill Start Assist (HSA), which prevents roll-back in hill starts.

Beast Mode design concept

The all-new Triton combines agility with Mitsubishi Motors’ robust design to create an imposing look while expressing the toughness expected of a pick-up truck.

The front face Dynamic Shield design concept expresses the all-new Triton’s powerful performance and confidence-inspiring abilities. It evokes a sense of strength and protection through a robust, three-dimensional front grille design and accentuated fenders.

The daytime running lights feature three L-shaped LED lights resembling the sharp gaze of a hawk, which works in combination with the three-dimensional, three-light headlights below them. The design creates a truly commanding presence for the all-new Triton.

The solid surfaces continue alongside the body up to the rear end where the tailgate opens easily and offers access to the enlarged cargo bed. The T-shaped taillights emphasize width while accentuating the all-new Triton’s sturdy rear aesthetics.

The all-new Triton’s interior design concept revolves around clean, geometric shapes and metallic elements to create a high-contrast, modern space.

The glove box, smartphone holder, and other storage areas are generously sized, which enables ease of use. The instrument panel and center console have USB sockets for charging devices, while the Triton Athlete also comes with a wireless charger tucked neatly away at the bottom centre of the dashboard.

Drive your Ambition Brand Festival

As part of the “Drive your Ambition Brand Festival” where the company celebrates the aspirations of its’ valued customers, MMM will be hosting a series of roadshows and showroom events nationwide for Malaysians to explore the stylish design and exciting features of the all-new Triton first-hand.

19 and 20 October – 10am to 6pm – Drive your Ambition, MRANTI Bukit Jalil

26 and 27 October – 9am to 7pm – Auto Car Expo, Setia City Convention Centre

8 to 10 November – 10am to 10pm – Tokyo Auto Salon, MITEC

5 to 11 December – 10am to 10pm – KL International Mobility Show (KLIMS), MITEC

For further information, and to place a booking for the all-new Triton, click here or visit MMM’s authorized dealers nationwide.

