LEGO Wages War On Screen Time In Malaysia

Forget Netflix and chill—LEGO is betting on bricks and bonding to save family time in Malaysia.

The Danish toy giant has unveiled a new campaign in Malaysia aimed at encouraging creative play and family bonding amid global concerns about declining playtime opportunities.

Recent global research by the LEGO Group has revealed that families who play together are the happiest, with 90% of children viewing play as crucial for learning and self-expression.

But here’s the kicker—a whopping 76% of parents think today’s kids are getting shortchanged in the fun department.

Play is Dying, and Screens are the Culprit

The research, which covered 36 locations and involved over 61,500 parents and children aged 5-12, highlighted several challenges to family playtime.

These include the pervasive impact of digital devices, parental workload, and restricted access to appropriate play spaces.

Alarmingly, two in five families lack access to adequate play environments, while one in five families never engage in playtime together.

In response to these findings, the LEGO Group has launched its local campaign in Malaysia, titled “#LEGOSerlahkanKreativitiAndaMY”.

This initiative, part of LEGO’s global “Play is Your Superpower” campaign, invites Malaysians to reimagine national icons using LEGO bricks.

Stars Stack Up: Celebs Go Brick-Wild for Malaysia

Malaysian celebs lead the charge, including radio host Ira Mohd Amin, actor Wayne Cai Pei Xuan, and power couple Carey Ng and Roen Cian.

They have created LEGO versions of iconic Malaysian symbols such as the Rumah Melayu (Malay house), bunga raya (hibiscus), and Tenuk Malaysia (Malayan Tapir).

LEGO inspired wau and hibiscus to promote Malaysian heritage. (Pix: LEGO)

From 1-31 October, these creations will be displayed at Bukit Bintang MRT station.

LEGO-themed MRT coaches will also run on the Kajang line during the same period.

Celebs’ LEGO tributes to the Rumah Melayu, hibiscus, and Malayan Tapir hit Bukit Bintang MRT. (Pix: LEGO)

LEGO Bigwig Drops Truth Bombs: Play is the New Cool

Ágnes Molnár, Marketing Director of Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail for the LEGO Group, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign.

We are especially excited for the Play is Your Superpower campaign in Malaysia which takes on a local twist with Malaysia’s most celebrated icons that ignite fond memories between families and individuals alike! Turn your boring commute into a nostalgia-fueled joyride. (Pix: LEGO)

The public is encouraged to participate by creating their own LEGO interpretations of Malaysian icons and sharing them on social media using specific hashtags.

With two in five families lacking decent play spaces and one in five never playing together, this campaign is a wake-up call wrapped in primary colours.

So, Malaysia, it’s time to dig out those dusty LEGO bins and get building.

