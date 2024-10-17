Double The Fun: Deepavali Celebrations & Halloween Thrills Await In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend and the next are filled with Deepavali and Halloween events, including arts and crafts workshops and a murder mystery game. Pet owners and their furkids get to join in some of the fun too!

Pet Bazaar Halloween | 18-20 Oct | Eco Majestic City Park | 3pm-10pm | Free public event

Bring your furkids along for a fun evening at Pet Bazaar Halloween, a collaboration between LAI Bazaar and Eco Majestic. Some activities include overnight camping with pets, furkids run triathlon edition, pet fashion show, Halloween games and challenges, and movie night with pets.

Diwali Artisan Bazaar |18 Oct-3 Nov | BSC | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC) is holding a few interesting entertainments to celebrate Deepavali. The celebration starts with a Diwali Artisan Bazaar to fulfil all your home décor needs. On the other days, there’ll be a Classical Dance, Indian Classical Instrument performance, Indian Folk Dance, Semi Classical Dance, and Beats of India.

Dazzling Diwali Doodle Battle | 19 Oct | The Mines | 11am-5pm | Free public event

The Mines is holding a Diwali doodle battle with the qualifying rounds starting on 19 October. The competition is open to 100 participants aged 8 years and above. Participants have to make an artwork based on a theme given on a provided canvas and judged by professional doodle artists.

The final battle is on 26 October and the champion will win RM1,500. Second and third place will win RM1,000 and RM800 respectively. There’ll be 11 consolation prizes of RM100 prepared too. Remember to register your spot by filling out the Google Form here.

Spooktacular Kids’ Fiesta | 19-20 Oct | Jaya One | 10am-6pm | Free public event

The School at Jaya One is holding a Spooktacular Kids’ Fiesta featuring lots of fun activities for the whole family. There’ll be workshops such as potion creation and spider web slime-making.

Guests can also have their first experience of tea leaf reading and tarot card reading. You can find an array of card games, educational kits, and parenting books at the fiesta as well. Of course, there must be delicious treats to nom the whole day!

PJ Collectors Market | 19-20 Oct | Paradigm Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

If you’re looking for thrift, toys, antiques, vinyl records, and many more interesting items, the PJ Collectors Market at Paradigm Mall shouldn’t be missed. Prepare lots of shopping bags in case you get a big haul.

Pet Palooza 2.0 Pop-up Market | 19-20 Oct | Jaya One | 11am-7pm | Free public event

Grab your furkids this weekend and celebrate Halloween at The Square, Jaya One. The pop-up market features lots of goodies, treats, fashionable items, and essentials for pets. As for the furparents, there’ll be Bornean tuak, Bing fen, fried, mac and cheese, and crispy chicken tenders to enjoy.

Halloween Muggle Magic Event | 19-20 Oct | Radium Sales Gallery | 10am-5pm | Free public event

The muggle event promises to be a fun-filled event for families with lots of tasty treats and things to do. There’ll be thematic Halloween foods by PichaEats and PM Catering, free-flow popcorn and cotton candy, and trick or treat candy bags for kids. Activities include a photobooth, DIY Halloween Felt Candy bag workshop, and a magic show by Farkhul Illusionz, The Magician. Remember to RSVP by filling out the Google Form here.

Pumpkin Party | 19-20 Oct | Se.Duduk D’Kajang Sales Gallery | 3pm-9pm | Free public event

Get dressed in your best costumes and have fun at the Pumpkin Party. Aside from the bazaar, there’ll be pumpkin lantern and pumpkin clay workshops, a trick-or-treating session, and a face painting workshop. A special magic show will be held on Saturday from 6pm onwards.

Halloween Monster Muffins | 21 Oct-3 Nov | Good Times DIY Baking Studio | RM160

Liven up the Halloween month with a fun baking session with your loved ones. Good Times DIY Baking Studio will guide guests on making Halloween Monster Muffins and decorating them to scary perfection. Each person will be baking 6 rich, chocolatey muffins. Remember to reserve your spot on their official website here. Timings and dates available differ for each shopping mall location.

The studio is also holding a Halloween Monster Pinata baking session. Guests will make a 4-inch Monster Pinata filled with surprise candies. To reserve your spot, head over to the website here.

Halloween Magic Adventure | 23-31 Oct | Quayside Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

A fun family outing at Quayside Mall promises to be a magical one. Some of the activities planned include The Witch’s Keep where kids can solve mysteries and decode hidden messages, craft a powerful charm, and hunt for elusive Spooklets in the dark. Meanwhile, the Alchemist Alley invites participants to craft their own magical wands, mix enchanted brews, and become potion masters.

Halloween Fun | Until 31 Oct | Setapak Central | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Setapak Central is hosting Halloween Fun until the end of the month. Some of the programmes include Spooky Treat Alert, Trick or Treat Giveaway, Dress to Impress, and Boo-tiful Fashionista. Each activity comes with a special treat such as gifts, prizes, promotions, or discounts.

Spooky Snuggles | Until 31 Oct | MyTownKL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Spooky Snuggles features thrilling activities for all ages. There’ll be spooky games to play and creepy crafts that need to be made. The Spooky Workshops include making monster bookmarks, mask scratch art, pouches, bracelets, bat boxes, and decoform bats. Trick or treating is held on 26 and 27 October at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.

Majestic Deepavali | Until 31 Oct | IOI City Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

IOI City Mall celebrates the Festival of Lights with various performances and workshops to entertain the whole family. Catch performances such as Dhol Drum Performance, peacock dance, and Karagattam dance on different days. As for workshops, participants can make frisbees, henna candle, rangoli, and more.

Majestic Deepavali | Until 2 Nov | IOI Mall Puchong | 10am-10pm | Free public event

IOI Mall Puchong is celebrating Deepavali with tons of fun activities and entertainment planned for guests. There’ll be workshops such as Rangoli Making, Diamond Art Making, Diya Painting, Henna Candle Design, Peacock Canvas Painting, and Deepavali Hanging Décor. Performances include Peacock Dance, Kathak Dance, Semi Classical Dance, Kollatam Dance, and Bollywood Dance on different days. Do check the mall’s social media pages for updates.

Majestic Blessings of Deepavali | Until 7 Nov | MyTownKL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

MyTownKL is celebrating the Festival of Lights with creative workshops, exciting performances, and plenty of joyful moments with your loved ones. Some workshops include Candle Painting, Tealight Hanging Décor, DIY Perfume by Claire Organic, and Makeup Workshop with Alha Alfa. There’ll be a flash mob Bollywood dance as well. Check MyTownKL’s website here for the schedule.

Witch Cat Trinket Bowl | 26 Oct | Here Be Dragons MY | 11am-1pm, 2pm-4pm | RM120/pax

Elise Wong Creations will guide participants in painting their own Witch Cat Trinket Bowl at Here Be Dragons MY – Board Game Store in TTDI. The trinket bowl is perfect to hold your small treasures such as jewellery, keys, dice, and maybe even potion ingredients.

All tools and materials will be provided in the beginner-friendly workshop. It’s open to all ages, kids and adults. Remember to book your spots on their official website here.

Halloween Murder Mystery | 30 Oct | Here Be Dragons MY | 8.30pm-11.30pm | RM50

Get into the Halloween vibes by taking part in Here Be Dragons’ murder mystery game. Twenty daring players will be playing Blood on the Clocktower, a game of murder, deception, and deduction.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and there might be time for other horror-themed board games after the initial game. Main tickets cost RM50 while spectator tickets cost RM45. Interested participants can get their tickets from the official website here.

