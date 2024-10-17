5 Ways To Identify A Cult And Why You Should Stay Away From Them

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the past month, there has been a lot of talk about Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) and their ties to the Al-Arqam movement.

The movement founded by Ashaari Muhammad (now deceased) was banned by the Malaysian federal government in 1994 after citing concerns about the movement’s deviation from Islamic teachings and its potential political threat.

A brief history of Al-Arqam

Its founder Ashaari was a former government religious teacher who started the movement in 1968 in Kampung Datuk Keramat. In the early days, they were just a ‘halaqah’ (study circle).

In 1975, the movement expanded its focus to include Islamic education by establishing its first school under Yayasan Al-Arqam (Al-Arqam Foundation).

By 1993, they had 257 educational institutions in Malaysia and abroad. These schools were free from the Ministry of Education’s control and provided Islamic education.

The Malaysian government banned Al-Arqam in 1994 as religious authorities condemned their teachings, particularly the belief that Ashaari was the prophesised Putera Bani Tamim, a figure said to assist ‘Imam Mahdi’ who is a figure in Islam who will appear at the End of Times.

Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad

In the 2000s, government and media reports suggested that former members attempted to revive the Al-Arqam movement through Rufaqa’ Corporation. The organisation operated various businesses in Malaysia including mini markets, tourism, herbal products, childcare centers, clinics and more.

Rufaqa’ Corporation was outlawed in 2006 with then Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi stating that legal action would be taken against any effort to revive the movement.

Yet another rebranding of the movement happened when GISBH was founded by Ashaari’s widow in 2010. Like its predecessors, it oversees business operations in Malaysia and in over 20 countries under the Ikhwan brand.

What makes a cult?

Al-Arqam has displayed multiple characteristics of a cult. In fact, it’s hard to argue that they are not a cult. Here are a few key signs of a cult and how they tick all the boxes. This is also how you can identify a cult and stay as far away as you possibly can:

Isolation: The group may try to isolate members from the outside world and encourage them to cut ties with friends. The daughter of a former Al-Arqam leader was constantly separated from her family as a child. Undue influence: The group may exert excessive control over members’ lives, dictating their personal choices, relationships, and even finances. An ex-member said they were taught not to use their intellect because people’s intellects are corrupt and going on vacation or shopping sprees were viewed as corrupt pastimes. Abuse of members: The group may abuse members. GISBH had been embroiled in a child sexual abuse scandal recently, however the matter is still under investigation and the group has denied all accusations. Belief in the leader: The group may believe the leader is right at all times and is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or giving validation. Many of the teachings of Al-Arqam are followed without question. Its members believe Ashaari’s claims of having regular conversations with the prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and was also given the powers of God. Unreasonable fears: The group may instill unreasonable fears about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe or evil conspiracies. In a Bernama report, a psychology expert explained that the internal impact experienced by followers of extremist teachings includes a sense of threat.

They have similar methods of other famous cults

The modus operandi of the Arqam movement is closely similar to cults that are well known in other countries.

One of these cults was founded an American by the name Jim Jones, a self-ordained Christian minister who started his own church called the People’s Temple in Indiana.

Jim Jones

Followers of the People’s Temple were often forced to give up their belongings and were frequently abused as well. Members also had their letters and phone calls censored after the cult moved to “Jonestown”, an isolated commune in the jungles of Guyana.

Another cult leader in America named Charles Manson projected himself as a religious, philosophical figure in order to persuade vulnerable young women to “follow” him. Manson would often trade sex from these girl for favours from others. They moved into a house together in Los Angeles and came to be called “The Manson Family”, where they continued to commit crimes such as murder.

Charles Manson of The Manson Family cult

Cults exist all over the world and most of the time, they’re bad news as they are categorically dangerous organisations that manipulate and harm their members.

It is a group of people excessively dedicated to a person or to a belief system that can be but is not necessarily religious in nature.

