Dreaming Of Tokyo’s Sparkling Skyline? Take It With You On Your Wrist!

Cities are like the heartbeat of culture and innovation. With over half the world living in these urban jungles, it’s no wonder they’re buzzing with life.

Take Tokyo, for instance. The capital of Japan grooves to its own beat, blending the old with the new. It’s one of the world’s biggest, richest, and safest cities, where tradition vibes effortlessly with modern cool.

But Tokyo isn’t just one big place. It’s a sprawling metropolis with unique cities and towns like Mitaka and Musashino, and iconic districts like Shibuya and Harajuku.

The Greater Tokyo area hits a high note with a population count of over 40 million. That’s a lot of people! And with around 6,000 folks per square kilometre, the energy and excitement are palpable.

(Credit: Ryoji Iwata/Victor Deweerdt/Liam Burnett-Blue via Unsplash)

Nestled between the majestic Mount Fuji and the sparkling Tokyo Bay, the city is a stunning mix of nature and urban groove. And that skyline? A smooth blend of sleek skyscrapers and ancient temples, where history meets modernity in a cool harmony.

(Credit: LIM ENG/Charles Postiaux via Unsplash)

As night falls, Tokyo transforms into a dazzling wonderland, lit up by neon lights and digital displays that create an electric atmosphere. The city just sparkles, inviting you to dive into the city’s vibrant nightlife.

(Credit: Yoav Aziz/Josh Soto/mos design via Unsplash)

If you love Japanese films, anime, or manga, you know that Tokyo’s iconic night-time skyline is something special. But seeing it in person? That’s a whole different level of amazing.

(Credit: tawatchai07 via Freepik)

Several spots around the city offer a deeper connection to Tokyo’s dynamic life, whether you’re chasing a romantic sunset or a killer night view:

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower Rooftop Sky Deck: This open-air rooftop offers jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the city, featuring iconic landmarks like Tokyo Tower and, on clear days, even Mount Fuji. It’s the perfect chance to soak in Tokyo’s vast urban landscape without any glass barriers.

Yebisu Garden Place Tower: Tucked away in the heart of Yebisu, this hidden gem on the 38th-floor grants free access and provides an awe-inspiring view of bustling districts like Shibuya and Shinjuku. It’s the ultimate spot for capturing the essence of Tokyo’s vibrant skyline.

Carrot Tower: Located in the trendy neighbourhood of Sangenjaya, this 26th-floor observation deck is a beloved local hangout. It offers unique views of western Tokyo, making it a relaxed and authentic spot that’s just right for a fun evening out.

(Credit: tawatchai07 via Freepik)

Now, picture this: You’re on a rooftop as the sun sets, casting a warm golden glow over Tokyo’s skyline.

As the city lights twinkle to life, you sip on a meticulously crafted cocktail—maybe an Old Fashioned, a Japanese Highball, or perhaps the signature ‘Night Time Tokyo,’ created by the renowned bartender Hisashi Kishi at STAR BAR in Ginza—all while rocking a SEIKO Presage Cocktail Time watch on your wrist.

SEIKO has teamed up with STAR BAR to unveil two stunning limited edition Presage Cocktail Time watches inspired by Tokyo’s enchanting evening charm.

These beauties feature dials that reflect the city’s sophisticated nightlife, adorned with delicate patterns in grey tones and gold accents that beautifully capture the essence of Tokyo’s mesmerising night view. And, up close, these watches sparkle in a way that pictures can’t quite capture.

SRPK93 SRE015

Each watch has “Limited Edition” engraved on the back and the SEIKO “S” on the crown, all elegantly presented in a special box.

The compact SRE015 model showcases a unique box-shaped glass, reminiscent of a classic rock glass, adding a touch of sophistication and charm. Meanwhile, the SRPK93 model offers a see-through back, allowing you to admire the watch’s intricate mechanisms in action.

Both models highlight SEIKO’s dedication to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design. With two sizes available, these watches cater to different styles, with only 9,000 (SRPK93) and 6,000 (SRE015) pieces up for grabs.

Whether you’re exploring Tokyo’s hidden gems for the first time or reminiscing about moments you’ve spent in this incredible city, SEIKO’s limited edition watch is the perfect accessory that embraces the enchanting blend of tradition and modernity and a stylish reminder of the city that never sleeps.

Check out this exclusive collection, here, and find your perfect timepiece today!

