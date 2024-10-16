Are Productivity Hacks Making You Miserable? Here’s Why You Need to #Take25

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all been there, kan? Trying to be the ultimate productivity guru, squeezing every drop out of your day. Life hacks here, time management there – ‘How to wake up at 5am and run 5km before breakfast,’ ‘Reply to your Whatsapp texts while walking on the treadmill,’ or ‘Achieve inbox zero while waiting for your nasi lemak.’

Exhausting, right? But seriously, what’s the point of being super productive if you’re burnt out by lunchtime?

At the end of the day, sure, you may have checked off everything on your to-do list, but how do you feel? Did you actually enjoy your day or did you just… survive it?

That’s where Julie’s Biscuits comes in with their #Take25 campaign.

The idea? Slow down a bit, lah! Take 25 minutes, or even just 25 seconds, for yourself. Maybe breathe, stretch a bit, and yes, even munch on something good.

Julie’s #Take25 Campaign: Because Sometimes, You NEED a Break

(Credit: TRP)

For the third year running, Julie’s Biscuits is reminding all of us to chill out. This time, they’ve partnered with Club Aloha for a special spin class event: the #Take25 Ride.

(Credit: TRP)

But, this spin class wasn’t your typical “go hard or go home” workout. Instead of pushing through each set without stopping, we were reminded to take 25 seconds between sets to catch our breath and focus on our breathing. It was all about being mindful and taking a moment to reset before moving on to the next round.

And after the workout, instead of rushing off, we took another 25 seconds to practice gratitude – calming our hearts and reflecting on the little things we’re thankful for.

(Credit: TRP)

Joining the spin session were none other than Malaysian springboard diver Ooi Tze Liang and Olympic athlete Syaidatul Afifah. Talk about inspiring! Even these elite athletes understand the importance of balance – pushing yourself when needed but knowing when to slow down and appreciate the moment.

It was the perfect blend of hard work and mindfulness, and of course, enjoying some delicious Julie’s Oat 25 biscuits after the session!

Oat 25 – Your Perfect #Take25 Snack

(Credit: TRP)

Now, what’s so special about Julie’s Oat 25 biscuits?

Well, it’s not just a snack. It’s the perfect companion for your “me time.” Here’s why:

Made from premium Australian rolled oats, these biscuits are packed with nutrients that give you energy without the sugar crash. If you’re always on the go, it’s the perfect way to stay fueled.

If you’re always on the go, it’s the perfect way to stay fueled. You know how sometimes you get hungry an hour after a meal? Oat 25 can help with that. It’s packed with fibre, keeping you full for longer, so no more annoying hunger pangs halfway through the day.

keeping you full for longer, so no more annoying hunger pangs halfway through the day. These biscuits give you steady, long-lasting energy. Whether you’re powering through your work or chilling with Netflix, they’re the perfect snack.

Whether you’re powering through your work or chilling with Netflix, they’re the perfect snack. Want something tasty but also good for you? Oat 25 hits the sweet spot between yummy and nutritious.

And with three awesome flavours – Chocolate Hazelnut, Strawberry, and Ten Grains – there’s something for everyone. So the next time you need a break from the hustle, you know what to reach for.

So, What’s the Moral of the Story?

(Credit: TRP)

Life is more than just back-to-back meetings and “being productive.” It’s okay to slow down. Actually, it’s necessary! Take 25, whether you’re at work, home, or in the middle of a busy day. Enjoy a snack, stretch a bit, or just chill. Let Julie’s Oat 25 be your partner in crime when you do.

So go ahead, grab a pack of Oat 25 and remember to #Take25. You deserve it!

Watch the video to check out our experience at Club Aloha!

Get Julie’s Biscuits Oat 25 at your nearest stores or at Lazada and Shopee. Follow Julie’s Biscuits on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on their latest!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.