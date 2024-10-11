What To Do In Klang Valley This October Weekend?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are many social events where you can meet new people and make new friends. There are also craft workshops to get creative juices flowing.

Pasar Gadis | 11-13 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Gadis boasts many vendors selling cute fashionable wear and fashion accessories. There are also fun activities such as a phone case decorating workshop, a Pound exercise class, and live performances. There’s a free health screening to ensure your health is all good too.

Boardgame Social | 12 Oct | The RTC | 3-6pm | RM35

Come meet up for a few rounds of board games like Risk, Cluedo, Monster Madness by DND, Saboteur, and more. The RTC in downtown KL is a former art studio of contemporary artist Poesy Liang that has been repurposed into an art venue. The ticket fees include a mocktail by Tina’s Taqueria.

There’ll be Mexican food by Tina’s Taqueria as well but it’ll cost separately. The event is also perfect for singles as Swipeless intends to make its sessions a safe and healthy place for people to meet. Remember to get your tickets from Swipeless’s website here.

Block Party | 12 Oct | REXKL | 4pm-12am | Free public event

Image: REXKL/IG

Enjoy an evening of EDM with a lineup of DJs such as Joey G, Teera, Bad Habits, Gasing, and Dev spinning the decks. There are exclusive, creative drink specials during the outdoor event too.

Andrew Netto Comedy Special | 12 Oct | LaGula by The Hungry Tapir | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Just Jokes and LaGula Bakery present the Andrew Netto Comedy Special so get ready for lots of laughs. Arul will be the opening act with Mahyar as the host. There’ll be other guests on stage too to liven up the night. Remember to get your tickets from Cloudjoi here.

Diwali Pop-up & Party | 12-13 Oct | P8 Marina Waves Bistro | 10.30am-6pm | Free public event

Come celebrate pre-Deepavali at the pop-up featuring unique vendors, fun activities, and festive vibes at Old Malaya, Lorong Raja Chulan, KL. The pre-Deepavali themed party takes place on 12 October from 7.30pm onwards. There’s a dress code so come dressed in your best!

Alice Saves Wonderland | Until Dec 2024 | The Exchange TRX | Ticketed event

Alice Saves Wonderland: The Immersive Journey is an interactive experience with digital art installations. Guests will follow Alice as she embarks on a quest to save Wonderland from chaos. The experience is suitable for all ages. Remember to get your tickets here.

Coffee Cup Design Competition | 12-13 Oct | Sunway Velocity Mall | 12pm-2pm | Free public event

Coffee & Friends is holding a Coffee Cup Design Competition for two days at Sunway Velocity Mall. The prize is RM100 cash, a goodie bag worth RM100 and a trophy. It’s free to join but requires registration via the WhatsApp link here.

Glass Ring-Making Workshop | 12 or 13 Oct | Beary’s Studio, Seri Kembangan | RM190/pax

In this 2-hour workshop, participants learn the basics of glass lampworking including thermal shaping, single loop rings, and colour mixing before making their very own glass ring. All materials will be provided. There’s also a 5% discount for four or more participants. Remember to reserve your space at their website here.

Space Camp Field Trip to Measat | 26 Oct | Measat, Cyberjaya | 9am-1pm | Ticketed event

Apadilangit organizes the Space Camp Field Trip to Measat for students ages 14 to 19. Participants tour the Measat facility and learn the fundamentals of satellites.

The trip aims to help people understand how satellites can help us understand climate change. Participants will also participate in the Climate Change and Satellite workshop and DIY Satellite Activity. You can purchase your tickets here on Apadilangit’s website.

