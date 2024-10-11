Rising Sun: Kuala Lumpur’s Bread Haven Makes A Triumphant Return

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a plot twist with buzzing carb enthusiasts, Kuala Lumpur’s beloved Japanese bread sanctuary, Sun Moulin, has risen from its flour-dusted slumber.

After a three-month hiatus that left many wondering if they’d ever taste that perfect anpan (Japanese sweet roll) again, the Yamazaki affiliate has re-opened its doors at Isetan KLCC, much to the delight of its carb-craving devotees.

Sun Moulin Bakery is renowned for its delectable anpan, which is filled with a generous amount of red bean paste. It is known to sell out quickly, so visiting early is advisable to grab your favourite buns! (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As news of the reopening spread after three months of renovation, social media exploded with posts from excited fans.

One user exclaimed, “こ、これわっ！！伝説の菓子パン、ミニスナックゴールドぢゃないのかっ！！😭 嬉しすぎるっ！！” which roughly translates to “Oh my god, it’s the legendary Mini Snack Gold! I’m so happy I could cry!”

And honestly, who among us hasn’t felt that way about a really good piece of bread?

Sun Moulin’s Edible Postcards from Japan

What makes Sun Moulin unique in a city already bursting with culinary delights? It’s simple—they mastered the art of fusion before fusion was cool.

By blending Japanese baking techniques with flavours that tickle the Malaysian palate, they’ve created a unique niche that bridges cultures one bite at a time.

Sun Moulin Bakery is known for offering mini doughnuts and providing value with their pricing (at RM5 per pack). (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The popularity of Sun Moulin among Malaysians isn’t just about the taste, though. It’s about nostalgia, comfort, and a touch of international flair.

For many, these breads remind them of trips to Japan or a taste of something exotic without leaving the comfort of their own city.

It’s the culinary equivalent of a warm hug from a friend who’s travelled the world and returned to tell you all about it.

The Queen’s bread at Sun Moulin is now RM24 for eight thickly-cut slices. Many reviews highlight the incredibly soft and fluffy texture, subtle flavours and high-quality ingredients, marking it as a premium product worth the price. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Crusty Wishes and Flour Dreams

With an expanded menu and a space that can accommodate more bread enthusiasts, Sun Moulin is poised to continue its reign as Kuala Lumpur’s go-to spot for a slice of Japan.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic anpan or feeling adventurous enough to try their latest creation, this bakery has got you covered.

In a world that often feels divided, there’s something beautiful about a place where the biggest disagreement is about which item is the best on the menu.

So here’s to Sun Moulin – may your ovens always be hot, your crusts always be crispy, and your Mini Snack Golds always be in stock. The people of KL are counting on you.

