Pizza Hut Outlet In Kuala Terengganu Sparks Online Debate Amid Empty Seats

A recent viral Twitter post has drawn attention to a Pizza Hut outlet at KTCC Mall, Kuala Terengganu, showing the restaurant completely void of diners.

Look how Malaysian people boycotted Pizza Hut. pic.twitter.com/mnzEJWpV9s — ًِ (@bckupacc99) October 10, 2024

While initial speculation suggested that the lack of customers was due to a boycott in support of Palestine, a closer look at online discussions points to other underlying issues.

Drop In Quality

Many netizens highlighted that the drop in patrons could be linked to Pizza Hut’s declining quality in recent years.

Even their quality also drop, even before being boycotted. Pizzahut please shut ur business, bring also KFC — Piqi (@mohdwafiqie) October 10, 2024

Users voiced frustration over the reduced portion sizes, fewer toppings, and higher prices.

Some customers reported that promotional deals that once made the dining experience affordable have since been discontinued.

They removed Pizza Wow promo (RM5,10,15), raised prices, reduced toppings and expect customers to buy their substandard pizzas? All their marketing ads fail if they don't even know what customers want. — zacky Khairudean TANGKAK (@TangkakZacky) October 10, 2024

As one user noted that Pizza Hut just isn’t what it used to be, as prices keep going up, but the quality isn’t keeping up.

Below Average Service

Several online comments revealed dissatisfaction with the service as well.

Customers complained of long wait times and unfriendly staff, which only added to their reluctance to dine at the chain.

One Twitter user remarked that it takes ages to get served, and when the food comes, it’s just not worth the wait.

pizza hut ni, tak boikot pun mmg tkde orang 😭 lambar, staff kebanyakannya senyuman tu kemain mahal, suka jeling orang 😭 kualiti pun so so — Swapnil 🤳 (@classicmilds6) October 10, 2024

It’s Just Plain Expensive

The rising cost of dining at Pizza Hut was another point of contention.

Some customers expressed dismay at how a simple change of toppings could push the price of a pizza to RM36 or RM39.

Boycott sebab mahal. Kadang tu nak order regular satu, nak topping sedap2 pilih itu ini..tup tup harga RM36-RM39, dah la bukan besar sangat pun, tak kenyang pun! — Libran99 (@libran9279) October 10, 2024

One user pointed out that Pizza Hut has declined over time, with rising prices not being matched by an improvement in quality.

Piza hatni lama dah kena boikot sebab harga makin tak masuk akal. Pesaing dh introduce mcm2 jenis piza dgn crust pun dia still takde crust baru. Dulu berbaloi la beli, siap dpt chicken wing, dessert, air, salad bar free flow. — Azizi Aziz (@hatrednkaos) October 10, 2024

Will It Ever Be As Good As It Used To Be?

Interestingly, many netizens dismissed the idea that the empty outlet was due to a political boycott.

Malaysian tak boikot pizza pun, sebab memang xsedap 🤣🤣 — محمد أميرول أفيق (@AfiqMahadhir) October 10, 2024

Instead, they attributed the lack of customers to a decline in food quality, suggesting that this issue is the primary reason for Pizza Hut’s difficulty in attracting diners.

While the debate continues, this incident has shed light on the growing dissatisfaction with Pizza Hut’s current offerings, with many calling for the brand to return to its former standards of taste and value.

