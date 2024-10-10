Kilchoman’s Farm-to-Glass Whisky: A New Batch Strength Expression Arrives In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the world of premium spirits, authenticity and provenance are increasingly prized.

Kilchoman Distillery (pronounced Kil-ho-man), nestled on the west side of Islay, off the west coast of Scotland, stands out with its unique farm-to-glass approach.

As Islay’s only independent farm distillery, Kilchoman Distillery controls every aspect of the whisky-making process, from growing its barley to bottling the final product.

This hands-on approach that emphasizes authenticity and locality allows for an unparalleled expression of terroir, capturing the essence of Islay in every dram.

Now, Malaysian whisky enthusiasts can experience the latest expression of this artisanal philosophy with the arrival of Kilchoman Batch Strength.

The Batch Strength was recently introduced to the local media at Director’s Cut in TTDI, Kuala Lumpur, as part of The Kilchoman Asia Tour.

Cask Alchemy: How Kilchoman Crafts Complexity

Kilchoman’s new Batch Strength offering, bottled at a robust 57% ABV, demonstrates its commitment to quality and character.

Matured in a carefully selected combination of re-charred red wine casks, oloroso sherry butts, and bourbon barrels, this expression offers a complex flavour profile that marries Kilchoman’s signature peat smoke and citrus notes with rich dark fruits and spices.

Anthony Wills, Kilchoman’s founder, describes the Batch Strength as “a giant of a dram” with a “raw intensity” balanced by “delicacy and finesse.”

This balance speaks to the meticulous production process and the quality of the casks used for maturation.

Triple Threat: Kilchoman’s Trifecta

Available at select whisky specialists and Single & Available outlets in Malaysia, the Kilchoman Batch Strength retails for RM509.

It offers connoisseurs a chance to experience the true spirit of Islay’s only farm distillery.

The Kilchoman Batch Strength Asia Tour at Director’s Cut in Kuala Lumpur provided a delightful tasting experience for the media and whisky enthusiasts. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For those looking to explore the Kilchoman range further, the Machir Bay and Sanaig expressions are also available, priced at RM389 and RM485, respectively.

As the whisky landscape continues to evolve, Kilchoman’s farm-to-glass approach represents a return to the roots of Scotch whisky production, offering a unique and authentic experience for discerning palates.

KilKilchoman Distillery produces a range of single malt Scotch whiskies, including Machir Bay, Sanaig, Loch Gorm, and PX Sherry Matured. The Batch Strength release is the latest in their line of acclaimed whiskies. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

