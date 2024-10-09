KFC Expands Partnership For The “Harvest Project”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KFC Malaysia announced the expansion of its participation in The Harvest Project, dedicated to transforming surplus food into vital resources for underserved communities, from the initial 30 stores to 80 stores in 2024.

This global initiative established by since 1992 to divert surplus food to communities in need, will now see the participation of two partners: Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK) and The Lost Food Project (TLFP), reflecting KFC Malaysia’s deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

In 2019, KFC Malaysia started the partnership with KSK to distribute surplus food from 30 selected stores in the Klang Valley.

As of 31 December 2023, it has recorded a total donation of 6,547 kg of food via the Harvest e-log system.

In September 2024, the programme is relaunched with 54 stores being selected for the first phase of expansion that include outlets outside the Klang Valley, such as KFC Nilai Square, KFC Aeon Tebrau City, and KFC Mid Valley Southkey.

These stores collaborated with KSK and TLFP to ensure regular food donations are made in a safe and timely manner.

Just one month’s collection has allowed KFC Malaysia to divert almost 600kg of unsold surplus food benefitting more than 18 charity homes; that is equivalent to 1700 KFC snack plates.

The programme is also in line with KFC Add Hope’s continued commitment to supporting underprivileged communities and reducing food waste.

To substantiate its commitment, KFC Malaysia has set a target to increase the participation to 80 outlets in 2024, with a goal for each store to donate at least once every month.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to meet this target and amplify our impact with the support from our dedicated team at the selected KFC outlets and aim to triple the surplus food collected by the end of this year which will be the equivalent of 5100 snack plates. The long-term vision is to expand this programme to all KFC outlets, where possible and within the geographical reach of our partners. We are also open to partnering with more organisations to further extend our outreach, ensuring that more surplus food reaches those who need it providing them with important building blocks,” said Nehchal Khanna, QSR Brands’ Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Both KSK and TLFP have been instrumental in raising awareness on food waste and supporting vulnerable communities. Their extensive experience, including partnerships with other major brands across Malaysia, reinforces the credibility and effectiveness of their efforts.

“We take pride in being part of this initiative. Beyond minimising waste, our dedication extends to fortifying community resilience and giving back to the communities. By expanding our partnership, KFC Malaysia ensures surplus food is efficiently redistributed, enhancing food security and fostering a robust, sustainable food ecosystem,” said Anis Yusof, QSR Brands’ Chief Communications Officer.

Also present during the partnership signing ceremony was Loi Liang Tok – Head of KFC Malaysia, Cambodia & Brunei, and David Chiam – Head of Governance & Compliance, QSR Brands.

KFC Add Hope, which was launched in Malaysia in 2007, has contributed over RM32 million towards initiatives aiming eradicate hunger, to date. Its three key pillars are feeding programs, education, and community support.

“KFC Malaysia and QSR Brands have been on this food rescue journey with us for a long time. KFC’s food has always been very welcome, especially by the children receiving our assistance and this expansion by KFC is testament to the fact that the brand is truly committed to the cause, and it reflects that they care for the communities it operates in,” said Justin Cheah, Kechara Soup Kitchen Society Marketing Director.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram