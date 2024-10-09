“Is Malaysia Cleaner Than Indonesia?” – Foreigner’s Content On Trash Issues Sparks Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cleanliness in a place, including a country, is of utmost importance, as it reflects the identity of its people.

Moreover, dirty areas can negatively affect the health of the community because people are exposed to germs due to unclean surroundings.

Foreigner Highlights Trash In Various Areas of Malaysia

Recently, a foreigner uploaded content showing less appealing sides of Malaysia, with many areas littered with trash.

In the video, he even asked if Malaysia is truly cleaner than Indonesia, as claimed by some Malaysians.

He proceeded to show trash scattered in the sea, garbage disposal areas, and many other places.

Travels To Borneo For A Comparison

The foreigner mentioned that many Malaysians claim their country is cleaner than Indonesia, prompting him to travel to Borneo, Malaysia, to verify the truth.

Initially, the sea appeared clean at first glance, but he later pointed out instances of people littering in the area.

Source: @bulesampah/TikTok

His observations were shared in a video uploaded on the TikTok account @bulesampah.

Trash Piled On Roads, Sea Polluted with Bottles & Plastics

In the video, the man highlighted the presence of trash piles on the roads and the severe pollution of the sea, filled with plastic bottles, bags, and other waste.

He argued that the litter problem was not solely caused by foreign workers but was also a reflection of Malaysians’ own habits.

According to him, some Malaysians might believe that the trash comes from immigrants or tourists, but he suggested that many Malaysians, like others in Southeast Asia, overuse single-use plastics and lack proper waste management systems.

He emphasized that the issue was not about which country is dirtier, Malaysia or Indonesia, but rather about people’s behavior and habits.

Mixed Reactions: Foreign-Dominated Areas

In the comments section, many disagreed with the foreigner’s statements.

Some suggested that the areas he visited were inhabited by many foreign workers from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Source: @bulesampah/TikTok

Some commenters acknowledged that the issue of trash exists in Malaysia, but emphasized that Malaysians are not turning a blind eye to it.

Source: @bulesampah/TikTok

Meanwhile, Indonesian netizens took the opportunity to mock Malaysians, sparking debates between the two groups.

Source: @bulesampah/TikTok

