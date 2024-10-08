Need Help Staying Mindful & Demure Online Like A True Malaysian? Try #ThinkTwice!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, we’ve all been there, right? Just chilling, scrolling through our feeds, soaking in those adorable cat videos, catching up on the latest celebrity tea, or checking how many likes our latest post is racking up.

And then, outta nowhere—BAM! A rude comment pops up or you spot nasty remarks aimed at someone. Maybe they’re dissing someone’s fit, throwing shade at an opinion, or just being mean to people for no reason. And just like that, your good vibes are no more.

It’s crazy how one negative comment can flip your day upside down. You start feeling annoyed, embarrassed, angry or smothered by the toxicity. You think, “Eh, what’s this fella’s problem?” And the next thing you know, you’re obsessing and crafting comebacks in your head.

But here’s the deal: cyberspace can be a blast, but it’s also a place where negativity, criticism, and trolls can pop up on the regular.

It’s way too easy to let those moments get to us and ruin our day. But don’t worry—how we “self-regulate” and handle these moments can change everything: not just our mood but our overall mental health, too.

So, What’s the Deal with Self-Regulation?

It sounds super official, but self-regulation is essentially just about maintaining your composure. It’s the ability to tackle emotional, social, and mental challenges with patience and thoughtfulness.

This involves taking a moment to pause between feeling something and acting on it. So in short, it’s about managing disruptive emotions and impulses, or thinking twice before you act.

Don’t be like him!

(Credit: via X)

Self-regulation is your secret weapon for staying calm when things get a little too wild online (and offline, too). We learn this stuff as kids, but let’s be real, it’s easy to forget as adults.

If you’ve ever felt stressed or let little things get under your skin, levelling up your self-regulation skills can be a game changer.

Think of self-regulation like a muscle—the more you practice, the stronger it gets. Instead of lifting weights, you’re boosting your mood and keeping your reactions in check. It’s about taking a breath and asking yourself, “Eh, is this worth my time and energy ah?”

Flexing Those Chill Muscles 💪

Picture this: you see a rude comment, and your fingers are itching to type a sassy reply. But then you pause. You breathe. You ask yourself, “Is replying really gonna help, or just stress me out more?”

Spoiler alert: it’s usually not worth it! So instead, you scroll on, find something that makes you smile, and keep the good mojo flowing.

That’s your superpower—knowing when to let things slide. You get to decide how to respond, so why not keep it chill and save your energy for what really matters, right? As they say—the only behaviour we can control is our own!

Need Some Help? We’ve Got You Covered!

If you’re thinking, “Yeah, I could totally use some help with that,” then you’re in luck!

To celebrate World Mental Health Day this October 10th, TikTok is hosting a super fun, interactive LIVE webinar as part of the #ThinkTwice campaign, and you won’t want to miss it!

Mark your calendars for October 8th, 9th, and 10th, from 8PM to 10PM each night for three awesome livestream sessions on TikTok Malaysia’s official LIVE account, TikTok LIVE MY.

Now, this isn’t your typical, boring webinar; it’s packed with tips that you can actually use!

The #ThinkTwice campaign is all about encouraging everyone to think before they share, comment, or post online. It’s a great way to promote a safer and more positive online community.

TikTok is teaming up with mental health experts, cool creators like 🐯ᵀᴵᴳᴱᴿLABU®, Fiza Sinha, and PAPI NEXT DOOR, plus awesome orgs’ like the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum Malaysia (CMCF), All Women Action Society (AWAM), and Mental Illness Awareness & Support Association (MIASA).

Together, you’ll get to explore and chat about how to stay safe and keep your cool online, while sharing tips on:

Setting healthy boundaries to keep your feed fun and positive.

Understanding TikTok’s Community Guidelines and spotting any sketchy content.

Reporting bad or shady behaviour and using tools like Comment Care to keep your space safe.

Sharing your content in a way that spreads positive vibes!

This is your chance to learn how to handle negativity like a pro and keep your online experience joyful. Join the #ThinkTwice movement to hear from top creators who will spill their secrets on staying zen while building their brands. And you’ll discover some great mindfulness hacks and stress-busting tips to keep your mental game strong and very demure.

So, are you ready to make cyberspace a happier place? Join TikTok’s #ThinkTwice campaign this World Mental Health Day and let’s create a space where everyone can feel safe and supported, and enjoy those cat videos in peace!

Don’t miss out! Catch the #ThinkTwice LIVE event on TikTok, and let’s make scrolling fun for everyone. Can’t wait to see you there!

