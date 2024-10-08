Carefree Pantiliner May Contain “Forever Chemicals” That Harm The Body

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some Malaysian women have voiced worries about the pantiliner brand Carefree after a report claimed that the pantiliners contained harmful chemicals.

Some were disappointed because Carefree was their go-to brand. This is understandable because it can be tough to switch brands once we find one that’s comfortable.

The women also hoped the other menstrual pad brands were safe to use. However, if the lawsuit claims are true, those who prefer using Carefree pantiliners will have to switch to safer brands to protect their health.

Siapa pakai pantyliner carefree, be careful! pic.twitter.com/shnGHHnTbD — Tatty H. (@tattyhassan) October 6, 2024

Aduh dah la ni one of my fav brands, sedihnyaaa😭💔 — aisy🐣 (@ethereallydaisy) October 6, 2024

Moga libresse tak buat hal — Han's | Pm for Mandarin On9 Class (@Hanis_Mandarin) October 6, 2024

i guna sofy, harap harap selamatlah 🤲🏻 thanks for the share tatty!! — hun (@hkaymn) October 6, 2024

A lawsuit filed against Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC, owner of Carefree, alleged that Carefree pantiliners have perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), also known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily.

Exposure to PFOA has been allegedly linked to various health issues in humans such as increased risk of cancers, liver damage, increased cholesterol, developmental defects, and immune system disruption. PFOA can remain in the body for up to 50 years.

The lawsuit claimed that it’s a significant health concern because the pantiliners have prolonged contact with the vaginal area, which is highly susceptible to absorbing harmful chemicals directly into the bloodstream.

Attorney Vineet Dubey, representing Ecological Alliance LLC, wants Carefree to eliminate PFOA from its pantiliners or add a label on its packaging to warn consumers.

PFOA is a known reproductive toxin and no amount is considered safe. This is a matter of public health. This synthetic chemical accumulates over time in the human body, leading to adverse reproductive effects such as decreased fertility and hormone interference. Additionally, it can increase hypertension in pregnant women. Women use this product for 8 to 10 hours at a time, which results in continuous exposure to PFOA, potentially on a daily basis. Attorney Vineet Dubey, representing Ecological Alliance LLC.

TRP has reached out to Carefree HQ for comments.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.