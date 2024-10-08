AirAsia Joins SEGA & ATLUS, Brings Sonic The Hedgehog & Persona 5 Royal To The Skies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AirAsia, ASEAN’s leading travel and lifestyle brand, and global gaming powerhouse SEGA, along with its acclaimed group company ATLUS, today announced an electrifying collaboration that brings to life two iconic gaming franchises, Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona 5, through stunning aircraft liveries and immersive in-flight experiences.

This partnership is in conjunction with AirAsia brand co.’s (Abc.) larger ‘The Colour of Connection’ campaign, the brand management arm of Capital A.

The groundbreaking collaboration between AirAsia, SEGA, and ATLUS ushers in a new era of travel, seamlessly merging the worlds of gaming and aviation. By bringing iconic gaming franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona 5 to the skies, AirAsia reinforces its commitment to connecting people to their passions for fun and entertainment.

The partnership will feature two aircraft adorned with the iconic designs of Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, and Amy Rose, as well as the captivating Persona 5 characters Joker and Morgana. Sonic and friends will grace AirAsia X’s (flight code: D7) Airbus A330 aircraft with tail number 9M-XXU, while the Persona 5 livery will appear on AirAsia Malaysia’s (flight code: AK) Airbus A320 aircraft with tail number 9M-AFF.

These aircraft will fly across AirAsia’s network of over 100 destinations, including major cities in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific such as Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Shanghai, and Sydney, bringing the thrill of popular gaming culture and lifestyle to guests and fans around ASEAN and beyond.

Rudy Khaw, CEO of AirAsia brand co. (Abc.) said: “This partnership marks another milestone for the AirAsia brand as we delve deeper into the exciting world of gaming and pop culture. It is a natural fit for AirAsia, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing unique experiences for our guests and communities. As a brand that carries the pride of ASEAN, we are thrilled to showcase the region’s vibrant spirit and creativity through this partnership.”

Shuji Utsumi, President and COO, Representative Director of SEGA CORPORATION said: “We are honoured to be able to undertake such a wonderful initiative with AirAsia. The Sonic and Persona series are expanding not only in Japan but throughout Asia. We believe the synergy created by the collaboration of travel and gaming, two forms of entertainment, will lead to new discoveries.”

To enhance the gaming-themed experience, Santan in-flight catering will offer a special treat inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog – Sonic’s Golden Ring Cakes. These zesty mango and lemon-flavoured cakes, reminiscent of Sonic’s iconic golden rings, are available for pre-booking on all AirAsia Malaysia (flight code: AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (flight code: D7) flights.

Priced at RM13, the combo includes a Fizzy Iced Yuzu drink and a free Sonic-themed sticker with each purchase. Additionally, AirAsia will introduce exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona 5 merchandise, available from the first quarter of 2025 on all AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X flights, as well as on AirAsia MOVE Duty-Free, allowing fans to take home a piece of this exciting collaboration.

Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA’s iconic blue speedster, has been a beloved figure in gaming for over 30 years, captivating audiences worldwide through games, TV shows, comics, and movies. His heroic battles against the villainous Dr. Eggman have made Sonic a global sensation, with excitement set to soar with the upcoming theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Similarly, Persona 5, the critically acclaimed role-playing game developed by ATLUS, has left an indelible mark on the gaming world. Known for its sleek visuals, compelling narrative, and innovative gameplay, Persona 5 has garnered a dedicated fanbase and widespread acclaim, including winning “Best Role-Playing Game” at The Game Awards 2017 and “Best RPG” from IGN’s 2017 end-of-year awards.

The game’s unique blend of high school life and supernatural elements has turned it into a cultural phenomenon. Building on this success, ATLUS released Persona 5 Royal, introducing new characters, storylines, and gameplay enhancements.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona 5 can look forward to flights like never before with these iconic characters. Book your AirAsia flight on AirAsia MOVE to be among the first to fly with these extraordinary aircraft liveries and embark on an unforgettable journey.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.