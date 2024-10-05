Chat, Customise, Buy—It’s That Simple To Own Your Dream Home With AI!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dreaming of the perfect home? You know, the one that keeps popping up on your Pinterest board or TikTok feed—the dream space that’s equal parts chic, cosy, and totally you! Well, thanks to Gamuda Land, that dream is now just a chat and a few clicks away.

Gamuda Land is making home buying as simple as texting your BFF, with their brand-new AI-powered home customisation tool.

Imagine remodelling your future home exactly how you want it, minus the headaches of flipping through endless catalogues or chasing after interior designers who might get your vibe.

Instead, you’re in full control right from the start!

Chat With an AI Buddy and Build Your Ideal Home

(Credit: Lifestylememory via Freepik)

Yep, you read that right! Gamuda’s innovative home customisation portal, GL Connect, lets you craft every detail of your dream home, from the layout to the finishing touches, just by having a lil’ tête-à-tête with an AI chatbot.

It’s like having a personal home design assistant that never leaves you “on read”.

“Our goal was to empower every homeowner with the freedom to design their home at their own pace, allowing us to offer tailored homes that elevate the living experience for our customers,” says John Lim Ji Xiong, Group Chief Digital Officer at Gamuda Berhad.

Together with his team, John gave us a sneak peek into how this revolutionary AI chatbot, powered by Google’s Gemini Pro model, works its magic.

Thanks to Gamuda’s unique synergy of Property Development, Construction, and Digitalisation arms—we turn this vision into reality through our cutting-edge Trifecta of Innovation: Digital Innovation, Design Innovation, and Next-Gen Digital IBS (Industrialised Building System). Gamuda Berhad Group Chief Digital Officer John Lim Ji Xiong.

Think of it as a friendly home design buddy who’s there to help you create a living space that feels uniquely yours.

John notes, “We’re really reinventing the customer experience with AI, customisability, and innovative design. You can literally tell it what you want—whether it’s a bigger living room, more bedrooms, or even multigenerational living spaces—and the AI adjusts the design for you.”

And the best part? It’s incredibly easy to use. No architecture degree needed—just input your preferences, and the AI will provide 3D visualisations of your layout changes. You’ll see exactly how your home will look before making any big decisions.

GenAI lets homebuyers have a natural, friendly conversation with the chatbot.

Plus, the chatbot speaks your language—literally! It’s available in English, Malay, and Mandarin, so you can chat away in the language you’re most comfortable with.

A Home That Fits Your Lifestyle

(Credit: freepik/tirachardz via Freepik)

But Gamuda goes beyond just layouts, they offer eco-friendly upgrades and smart home technologies too. Want to add solar panels? Check. Fancy some sleek Samsung smart appliances? Done!

“In line with our commitment to building sustainable developments, our homes are designed to stand the test of time. This includes The Clove homes, which are solar and EV-ready, featuring reinforced roofs and built-in isolators that prioritise sustainability and future-proofing,” shares Jess Teng Poh Fern, Chief Operating Officer of Gamuda Land.

She adds that, this way, you can kickstart your journey toward sustainable living by selecting everything from solar panels to smart appliances through the customisation options on the GL Connect portal, even before you move in.

It’s all about making sure your home reflects your needs and personality, right down to the last detail.

It’s all about creating a space that reflects your lifestyle and values. We offer various packages, including an interior design option, adding further convenience for our homebuyers Gamuda Land Chief Operating Officer Jess Teng Poh Fern.

Automation Brings Your Dream Home to Life

(Credit: DC Studio via Freepik)

Once your design is complete, Gamuda’s cutting-edge technology takes care of the rest!

Every detail is stored and managed through their high-tech Construction Cloud System, which ensures everything is built exactly as you envisioned.

This is thanks to Gamuda’s Digital IBS which integrates advanced automation and robotics for precision construction and fabrication of your home. From pre-development to construction and post-development, the Construction Cloud System keeps everything in check.

“Once the design is set, it transitions seamlessly into the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) and the IBS fabrication system. Each component is barcoded and tracked so everything fits perfectly on-site,” Jess explains.

Ready to Chat and Customise Your Dream Home?

Gamuda Land is set to launch the GL Connect portal on October 15, 2024, on their website and is completely free to use. So, whether you’re ready to start designing or just curious to see the AI do its thing, you can explore your dream home’s potential anytime you want.

Check out the GL Connect Portal homepage!

Currently, this innovative tool is available for The Clove homes in Gamuda Cove (Kuala Langat), Gamuda Gardens (Sungai Buloh North), and twentyfive7 (south of Kota Kemuning), with plans to expand its availability to other properties in the future.

Unsure how to navigate the portal? No worries! You can head to any of the experience galleries to speak to their friendly relationship associates or attend the Sunset Euphoria event at the twentyfive7 experience gallery on October 11-13 and 18-20 to know more.

With Gamuda, creating your dream home is simple: just chat, customise, and buy. So, are you ready to bring your dream home to life!?

