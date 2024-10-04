Toshiba’s Japandi Fridge: Where Japanese Elegance Meets Scandinavian Simplicity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The home should be a sanctuary after a long day out so many are seeking the Japandi style for their home interiors. Japandi brings the best of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian elegance which lend homes a clean and harmonious look.

With Toshiba’s Japandi Fridge, people can streamline the Japandi theme at home. The Japandi Fridge in Fuji White colour features soft, natural textures and recessed walnut handles to enhance the Japandi’s clean and elegant aesthetic.

Toshiba Management Team launching the new Toshiba Japandi fridge. Image: Toshiba Malaysia

The innovative SeamlessFit slot-in fridge design optimizes the kitchen and living space while providing a streamlined and sleek look from the outside.

The fridge also comes equipped with human-centric lighting so it’s not harsh to the eyes, keeping the elegant aesthetic in mind.

The interior of the Japandi Fridge is not just functional but a true art piece. In line with my philosophy that simplicity holds its own elegance, every element is designed to harmonize with its surroundings. The clean, minimalistic lines and subtle textures embody the idea that everything in a home can be art. It reflects a shift towards creating spaces that are both practical and visually enriching, where less is truly more. Lim Bo Qiang, Malaysian award-winning artist and well-known interior designer.

Interior of the Japandi Fridge. Image: Toshiba Malaysia

The cool features of the Japandi Fridge

Aside from serving looks, Toshiba’s Japandi Fridge boasts several cool features such as:

1. OriginFresh

The Japandi Fridge provides exclusive preservation technology for meat and fish. The -1 degree Celcius Pro Aging Technology ensures ingredients are kept at the ideal temperature to enhance food flavours and textures.

The Soft-Freeze Mode at -3 degrees Celcius maintains food items in a slightly frozen state to preserve texture and quality. This means you can quickly cook fish and meat products without defrosting.

Meanwhile, the Deep Freeze Function freezes food quickly at -30 degrees Celcius to lock in product freshness and nutritional value.

2. HydroFresh technology

Toshiba’s patented Moisture Permeable Film helps keep fruit and vegetables nutritious and juicy by preventing moisture loss by direct cooling.

3. PureAIR system

The PureAIR system emits high-energy electrolytic ions which help eliminate 99% of bacteria, viruses, and ethylene, including odours.

4. 60-Minute Quick Ice Making

The ice tray in Japandi Fridge. Image: Toshiba Malaysia

This ice cube-making feature is great for those who love hosting guests at home. Ice cubes can be ready within an hour and the dedicated ice box makes things convenient for anyone with busy lifestyles looking to make a quick chilled drink.

I know how vital it is to maintain freshness. The Japandi Fridge ensures that food is kept in peak condition, preserving quality and taste. For anyone who takes food seriously, this fridge provides the ideal environment for maintaining the integrity of fresh produce. Chef Kuwa, a chef from Japan with 20 years of experience in handling fresh ingredients, especially delicate cuts like salmon.

Chef Kuwa also demonstrated the Japandi Fridge’s soft-freeze mode by slicing fresh salmon kept in the Japandi Fridge to serve guests at the launch.

Chef Kuwa slicing fresh salmon preserved by the Toshiba Japandi fridge. Image: Toshiba Malaysia.

The Japandi Fridge only comes in Fuji White colour, inspired by Japan’s snow-capped mountains.

The Japandi Fridge comes in two main variants: the GR-RF695WI-PGY(67) 585L Multi-Door model, priced at RM12,429 and the GR-RF690WI-PGY(67) 580L Multi-Door model, retailing at RM12,859.

Both models are available at major home appliance outlets. For more information, visit www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/my.

