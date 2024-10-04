Heavy Rain Alert: Here’s A Flood Survival Guide To Get Through Monsoon Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s that time of the year again. We’re talking about something scarier than Halloween and more giving than Christmas.

Monsoon season is around the corner and as we all know, it brings the horrors of flash floods as the weather generously gives us more water than we know what to do with.

Floods bring about destruction to just about everything it its path (Credit: floodlist)

Deputy Director General of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Ambang Dindang said the northeast monsoon is expected to begin in November and will continue until March 2025, with six episodes of significant heavy rain throughout the season.

A rain poncho and Phua Chu Kang boots are not going to be sufficient to get through this seasonal doomsday we face every year, so here are some important things you need to do to prepare for the extremely wet months coming up.

Get flood information updates

If you live in a flood-prone area, it’s best to get updates on flood warnings as regularly as possible.

You can check forecasts on the Malaysian Meteorological Department Website and as an extra precaution there are also live weather apps you can download to keep track of cloud or rain movements yourself.

Some of these apps include MyCuaca, Clime, and Windy

Have an emergency kit prepared

No, your PS5, Chanel bag, limited edition Funko Pops are all not emergency items (Credit: abc.net.au)

In the event of a flood, there is risk of losing a lot of important things. Things you might need during and after a disaster.

Here are some things you should have ready in your home, and ideally on yourself as well.

A list of emergency contact numbers, in case your phone runs out of battery

Power bank and charger

Battery-operated flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

Essential medication and first aid kit

Three days supply of bottled water (roughtly 4 liters per person, per day)

Canned ready-to-eat food

Important documents such as birth certificates, insurance policy, and passport stored in a waterproof bag

Spare keys for your home

Any supplies needed for children or pets

Here are some emergency numbers and what they can help with during a flood:

Malaysian Red Crescent (03-2143 6122/7122/8122) – If you are trying to locate your family or a family member. Alternatively, contact the nearest police station.

Public Works Department (03-2610 7727) – to check on status of roads or alternative routes. You can also visit their website at http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my/

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (15454) to check when power supply will be restored to your house.

Make an emergency plan

It’s important to know where to go and what to do during a flood emergency. Ask yourself these questions and make a list.

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route

What is my family or household communication plan if we get separated?

For shelter plans, you can check the location of nearby evacuation centers, or make calls to family members or friends who can take you in while you figure out your next move. You can check evacuation routes with local authorities or even with your neighbourhood commitee.

It’s best to know all these things before you find yourself waist-deep in flood water.

Prepare your house for the flood

Purchase sandbags so you can divert water and prevent or reduce the amount of floodwater damage caused to your home. Consider getting flood insurance and take as many photos as possible to help with the insurance claims.

Another important thing to remember is to switch off the main electricity supply before you leave your house as there is the risk of getting electrocuted by floodwater if the power is still on.

Do not play in the floodwaters and try to get out of it quickly

While it may look tempting especially to children (or young-at-heart adults) to play in the floodwaters like it’s a giant swimming pool, it’s actually dangerous to do so due to risk of getting infected by waterborne diseases. You should also not use floodwater for washing, cooking and drinking.

Another reason to get out of floodwater is because there might be wild animals such as snakes or monitor lizards in the floodwater, or even sharp objects like broken glass and knives.

If you must walk through floodwater, try and wear protective footwear and make sure the water is still. Rapid moving water just at 15 centimeters high can knock an adult human down easily. A long stick can help you navigate the waters as it’s difficult to see the depth of floodwater and any holes there might be in the ground.

READ MORE: How To Prevent Yourself From Getting Water-Borne Diseases From The Flood

Avoid going to flood-prone areas

But some of the best food places are in those areas (Credit: GoMoto)

Even if you’re not living in a flood-prone area, it’s best to avoid going to one this season. Cars can be swept away just by 0.6 meters of water and if you’re trapped in a car during a flood, you are more at risk as there could be fallen power lines and other hazards in the water you cannot get away from.

What you can do if you’re stuck in a stationary car in the middle of a flood is move to the roof of your car if water starts to fill up and then call and wait for help.

If you’re about to head into a flood zone, just remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown”.

