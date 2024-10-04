Carlo Rino Unveils ‘The Joker’ & ‘Harley Quinn’ Special Edition Collection: A Bold Play On Mischief & Style

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlo Rino dives into Gotham’s iconic duo with their latest release: The Joker and Harley Quinn Special Edition.

Inspired by the Joker’s rebellious spirit and Harley Quinn’s playful charm, this collection features daring designs that make a statement while remaining functional.

Each item celebrates the unique blend of mischief and aesthetic defining these characters, allowing fashion-forward individuals to embrace their inner rebel.

Bags

Harley Quinn Collection: Playful Charm

Harley Quinn Box Bag Harley Quinn 2-Way Crossbody

The Harley Quinn range is perfect for those who love to infuse whimsical charm into their everyday wardrobe.

Featuring signature geometric diamond patterns and heart stitching, these items are as lively as they are chic.

The Harley Quinn Box Bag and Harley Quinn 2-Way Crossbody add flair to any outfit.

The Box Bag with its unique diamond shape offers day-to-night versatility with its compact yet spacious design, pairing effortlessly with tailored suits or floral dresses for a quirky touch.

In contrast, the 2-Way Crossbody features transformable functionality, easily switching from a crossbody to a clutch, and showcases graffiti-inspired graphics suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

Harley Quinn Crossbody with Chain

Harley Quinn 2-Way Shoulder Bag

Complementing the Box Bag and 2-Way Crossbody, the Harley Quinn Crossbody with Chain and the Harley Quinn 2-Way Shoulder Bag add extra style and versatility, with bold graffiti prints and the iconic Harley Quinn logo, embodying her rebellious character.

The Crossbody with Chain features a sleek appearance and bold graphics, making it ideal for evening events. The 2-Way Shoulder Bag, on the other hand, transitions from a shoulder bag during the day to a clutch for nighttime outings, adding an edgy touch to the monochrome ensemble.

The Joker Collection: Daring and Edgy

The Joker Collection embodies the dark, enigmatic energy of the Joker with pieces that are both edgy and adaptable. With eye-catching graphics and a distinctive purple and black palette, these items are perfect for those who aren’t afraid to stand out.

The Joker Nylon Crossbody, The Joker Nylon Bowler Bag The Joker Nylon Carry-All M

The Joker-inspired pieces make a statement with their bold looks. The Crossbody, Bowler Bag, and Carry-All M all feature the “HAHA” pattern and a gold diamond charm to detail the Joker element, adding a rebellious touch to any closet.

The Crossbody’s compact form is suitable for both casual and formal settings, while the Bowler Bag offers a modern take on a classic shape with its spacious form, perfect for daily use.

The Carry-All M combines practicality with the distinctive Joker motif, making it ideal for work or travel. Each piece ensures you stand out with its unique style.

Sneakers

Harley Quinn Canvas Sneakers & The Joker Cap.

The sneakers in this collection merge comfort with distinctive designs. Both the Harley Quinn Canvas Sneakers and the Joker Canvas Sneakers feature diamond-shaped gold charms that add a touch of character to their bold looks.

The Harley Quinn sneakers come in playful pink tones, perfect for casual outings when paired with jeans and a cute top.

Meanwhile, The Joker Canvas Sneakers showcase a distinctive “HAHA” pattern, ideal for those who dare to be different. Their comfortable fit ensures they’re suitable for everyday wear, pairing well with dark jeans and a graphic tee.

Accessories

Harley Quinn Card Case Wallet with Chain Harley Quinn Card Case Lanyard

The Harley Quinn Card Case Lanyard and the Harley Quinn Card Case Wallet with Chain feature unique designs that add personality to any outfit.

The Card Case Lanyard is ideal for keeping essentials within reach, whether at work or a fashion event.

The Card Case Wallet with Chain offers a compact and stylish option for quick outings or nights out, pairing beautifully with the Box Bag or standing alone for a chic touch.

The Joker Short Folded Wallet The Joker Card Case

The Joker Card Case and The Joker Short Folded Wallet combine practicality with edge.

The Card Case adds a touch of rebellion with its striking design, making it perfect for daily use or a night out.

The Short Folded Wallet, featuring the Joker’s signature motifs, is compact enough to fit into any bag while carrying a piece of the Joker’s enigmatic energy.

Harley Quinn Cap

Top off your look with the Harley Quinn and The Joker Caps, each offering a unique Gotham-inspired design.

The Harley Quinn Cap, adorned with the character’s signature diamond pattern, adds a fun touch to any casual fit and pairs well with dresses or athleisure wear.

The Joker Cap features a contrasting purple and black design, perfect for adding an edgy touch to casual outfit and embracing a rebellious vibe.

A collection for the fearless

Carlo Rino’s The Joker and Harley Quinn Special Edition collection is for those who embrace their unique style. Whether captivated by Harley Quinn’s quirky charm or the Joker’s daring edge, this collection offers versatile and striking pieces to infuse Gotham-inspired flair into any look, for any occasion.

The Joker and Harley Quinn Special Edition is available at www.carlorino.net, in-store at Carlo Rino boutiques, nationwide and in major departmental stores.

