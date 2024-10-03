Viral Burger Stall Visited By IShowSpeed Allegedly Shut Down By DBKL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last month, social media was abuzz with excitement over the visit of popular YouTuber and streamer, IShowSpeed, to Malaysia during his Southeast Asian tour.

During his time in Kuala Lumpur, the internet personality took the opportunity to try one of Malaysia’s iconic street foods, Ramly burger, at a stall in Bangsar.

The visit, where Speed enjoyed a special beef burger at the now-popular stall, instantly catapulted the burger joint into the spotlight.

Allegedly Shut Down by DBKL

However, the fame was short-lived, as a video recently went viral claiming that the burger stall, known as Bob’s Burger, has been shut down by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The video, uploaded on the TikTok account @foodyfun5, shows what appears to be DBKL vehicles, including a truck and van, stationed around the area where the burger stall used to operate.

The video, posted on September 2, alleges that the stall was confiscated by authorities.

Viral Burger Stall Now Gone, Only Empty Space Remains

In the same video, the once-famous Ramly burger stall was nowhere to be seen, likely already removed by DBKL.

The caption of the video reads, “The Ramly burger stall that went viral after IShowSpeed visited has now been confiscated by authorities.”

As of the time this article was written, the 18-second video has garnered over 80,000 views and 4,177 likes on TikTok.

However, no official statement has been released by DBKL regarding the alleged confiscation of the stall.

Bob’s Burger Responds

In response to the growing speculation, Bob’s Burger uploaded a story on their TikTok account, explaining that they will provide updates soon regarding the situation.

The stall reassured customers and followers that more information will be shared once they have clarity on the matter.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

The video prompted various reactions from social media users, with opinions divided over DBKL’s actions.

While some disagreed with the stall being shut down, others felt that it was justified if the stall had violated regulations, such as operating without a license.

At this time, the fate of Bob’s Burger remains uncertain as people await clarification from the authorities.

