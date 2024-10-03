Nabila Huda’s Emotional Farewell To Her Beloved Cat, Aoki, After A 14-Year Bond

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A lot of you likely have cats as pets at home. These adorable furballs are loved by many due to their cuteness and lively antics, which bring joy, especially to those living alone.

Although they cannot speak, the absence of these furry companions can leave a deep emotional impact, as experienced by popular actress Nabila Huda.

Nabila Huda Shares Her Saddest Moment When Her Cat Passed Away

Recently, through a post on her Instagram (@kupu_kupu), famous actress Nabila Huda shared one of the saddest moments in her life: the loss of her beloved cat, Aoki.

“I’ve never felt this sad in my life. My tears won’t stop flowing every time I think of you. My love for you, Aoki, is unmatched. It’s painful to accept, but this is the fate that was written,” expressed Nabila.

In the video, Nabila, known as Abil, couldn’t hold back her tears as she watched her cat take its last breath on 2 October around 10:05am.

The cat passed away after being taken to the veterinary clinic for treatment.

It was revealed that Aoki had been suffering from stage four chronic kidney disease, which caused bleeding in his mouth.

Before her passing, Aoki’s condition was quite serious, with signs of weakness and less activity.

Nabila Huda Had Lived with Aoki for 14 Years

The orange-colored cat had been with her since 2010, marking 14 years of companionship this year.

Nabila also mentioned that she had raised Aoki since her daughter Keisha was still in the womb.

Because of their close bond, Nabila regarded Aoki as her first child.

“Aoki is my first child, and I love her so much. Don’t ever hurt him, or mummy will punish you,” Nabila wrote in her Instagram post.

Nabila also revealed that her cat had a very affectionate and “clingy” personality.

“She’s always clingy and insists on snuggling under mummy’s arm. I always told Aoki that I would love him forever until the end of my life. But now, it seems Aoki loved mummy until the end of his life,” said the actress.

The Public Shares in the Grief Over Aoki’s Passing

Nabila’s post touched many, and people shared their sympathy and sorrow after hearing about Aoki’s passing.

Many offered their condolences to Nabila and expressed hope that they would be reunited in heaven.

Additionally, fellow cat owners could relate to Nabila’s pain, understanding the heartbreak of losing a beloved pet.

